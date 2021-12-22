US economy slows as fewer immigrant workers come in for key positionsExBulletin





Jagdeep Nayyar, owner and chef of My Taste of India, stands in front of the bed rack made from the front panel of a real Tata truck, the best-selling brand in India. Joel Rose / Joel Rose hide the legend

. Joel Rose / Joel Rose

Joël Rose / Joël Rose

From the moment you walk through the door of Jagdeep Nayyar’s restaurant off I-81 in central Pennsylvania, it’s clear who his customers are.

The cashier’s stand is fashioned from the front panel of a real Tata truck, the best-selling brand in India.

“Every American food is available on every outlet,” Nayyar told NPR in an interview. “So I thought to myself why not open an Indian restaurant?” “

A few years ago, Nayyar closed the Subway franchise that occupied this truck stop near Harrisburg and Hershey, and opened My Taste Of India. This is one of the many roadside restaurants across the country that cater primarily to truckers with roots in the northwest Indian state of Punjab.

Employers in the United States are struggling to fill an estimated 11 million open jobs. The pandemic is largely responsible, but there is a related factor that is receiving less attention. Fewer and fewer immigrants are coming to take these jobs, especially in certain key industries that drive the economy.

US economy misses over 1 million immigrant workers due to pandemic

“If you can’t get the key workers you need, the whole industry slows down. And the whole economy is slowing down, ”says Jeremy Robbins, executive director of the American Immigration Council.

Robbins says the U.S. economy is lacking more than a million immigrant workers who would otherwise be here without the pandemic and significant reductions in legal immigration under the Trump administration. And he argues that slowing immigration can contribute to supply chain problems and inflation, as employers struggle to find enough workers.

“It’s having a real impact,” Robbins said in an interview. “Not just on [workers] themselves, and not just on the industries they will be working on, but on the economy as a whole. “

Some industries may feel this shortage even more severely. The catering and health sectors, both of which rely heavily on immigrant workers, have more than one million open jobs. There are hundreds of thousands of job openings in the trucking and warehousing industry, where about one in five workers is foreign born.

The Punjabis entered trucking, accounting for up to a fifth of the industry in the United States

On a recent evening, a constant stream of Punjabi drivers stopped for dinner at My Taste Of India.

“Just stopped to eat. This is a good Punjabi restaurant,” said Gurtaj Singh, en route to Kentucky. “Everything they do is very pretty.” Singh has only been driving a truck for 15 months, he said, but has already learned by word of mouth where to find roadside restaurants across the country.

Chef and owner Jagdeep Nayyar in the kitchen of My Taste Of India, an I-81 roadside restaurant near Harrisburg, Pa. Joel Rose / Joel Rose .

. Joel Rose / Joel Rose

Joël Rose / Joël Rose

“The Punjabi community getting into trucking is like a huge number,” says Raman Singh Dhillon, head of the North American Punjabi Trucking Association. “It’s in the blood.”

In Fresno, California, where Dhillon lives, there is a long-standing Punjabi community. Over the past decade, Dhillon says, the Punjabis have taken to trucking on a large scale and now represent up to a fifth of the industry nationwide.

But Dhillon says growth has been limited in recent years as the coronavirus has held back the U.S. immigration system.

“There are a whole bunch of people who should have entered the country legally [who] could not enter. I have several people around me whose family members are stuck in India because their interviews have not been completed, “he says.” And a lot of these newcomers, when they come in, their favorite industry is the trucking. “

It’s widely believed that fewer immigrants entered the U.S. workforce last year, but not everyone thinks that’s a problem.

Immigration conservators hail the slowdown

“What I’m saying is it’s good. The narrowness of the workforce is good,” says Roy Beck, founder and president of NumbersUSA, a nonprofit in the Greater Montreal area. Washington, DC, who advocates for lower immigration levels, and author of a new book titled Back Of The Hiring Line: A 200 Year History of Immigration surges, Employer Bias, and Black Wealth Depression .

“It’s proven that you are tightening the job market and wages are going up. It always happens, ”says Beck. “The fact that we had a year less immigration has helped that. And that’s good. It’s one of the most positive things that can happen to fight economic inequality.”

Beck argues that too much immigration hurts native-born workers, especially those with less education, although many economists say the effect is small.

By all accounts, there are other, bigger reasons for the current labor shortage, with millions of workers retiring or reluctant to return to work during the pandemic. But it would be a mistake to ignore the effects of immigration, says Karthick Ramakrishnan, who teaches public policy at the University of California, Riverside.

“If you’ve had an immigration slowdown when there is very little demand for labor, you’re not going to see as much of an effect,” Ramakrishnan said. But right now, with millions of job vacancies, Ramakrishnan says there is a lot of demand for labor. “Absolutely. Slowing immigration is making a difference,” he says.

Absent immigrants would not fill all of those vacancies, he said. But they could help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/22/1063104262/immigrant-workers-us-economy-key-jobs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos