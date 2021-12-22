



It is the first time that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the UK surpassed 100,000 in a day.

The UK government says daily cases have been increasing over the past few days and as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, there were an additional 106,122 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded in the UK.

The daily increase in the number of confirmed cases is the largest since the onset of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

An additional 140 people died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a separate figure released by the National Statistical Office, there are currently 173,000 registered deaths in the UK, where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

As of Tuesday, a total of 8,008 Covid patients in the UK are in hospitals and 849 are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is the highest since November 22, up 4% from a week ago. The number of hospitals at the time of the second wave of COVID-19 peaked at 39,254 on January 18.

The UK has recorded 11,647,473 infections and 147,573 deaths related to the virus since the outbreak began.

The latest figures come as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that there would be no further COVID-19 restrictions in the UK before Christmas.

However, further measures are coming in Scotland and Wales.

Scotland’s Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSP on Tuesday that Scotland’s outdoor public events will be limited to 500 for at least three weeks from Boxing Day, and the number of indoor public events will be limited to 100 standing or 200 sitting.

The Welsh sporting event will be held privately to control the Omicron.

Finance Minister Vaughan Geting announced the measures on Tuesday and told ITV News that new restrictions on entertainment and various other items will be announced on Wednesday and will take effect after Christmas.

Northern Ireland ministers are discussing what to do next.

UK

There have been 95,795 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 9,905,451.

With 123 additional COVID-19 deaths in Korea, the cumulative death toll has risen to 128,289.

As of Tuesday, 7,080 coronavirus patients are in hospital and 745 are on artificial respiration.

Wales

In Wales, another 4,662 people tested positive, bringing the total to 566,995.

Meanwhile, the death toll from COVID-19 increased by three more. There are 6,525 deaths from COVID-19 in Wales.

Authorities reported that 330 patients had been admitted to hospital with COVID-19, 29 of whom were lying in ventilated beds.

The Granite City

Scottish authorities have reported 2,434 new Covid infections and 11 additional deaths related to the virus.

There were 536 Covid patients in the hospital on Tuesday, and 40 in ventilated beds.

Scotland has had a total of 814,359 coronavirus cases and 9,801 Covid-related deaths since early last year.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, an additional 3,231 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and three have died.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 261 coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital. Twenty-six were in ventilated beds.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases in Korea is 366,668 and the death toll is 2,958.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-12-22/uk-records-largest-ever-daily-rise-in-covid-cases-with-106122-reported

