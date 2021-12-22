What you need to know about the new dominant American strain – NBC New York





The new omicron variant only took a few weeks to live up to dire predictions about its infectious intensity, but scientists are not yet sure whether it is causing more serious disease even as the world faces an explosion of disease. COVID case just before Christmas.

Everything is riskier now because omicron is so much more contagious, said Dr S. Wesley Long, who runs the Houston Methodist Hospital testing lab and last week called off many plans to avoid it. ‘exposure.

Omicron is now the dominant variant in the United States, federal health officials said on Monday, accounting for about three-quarters of new infections last week.

Only five states have yet to confirm a case of the new variant, although it is unlikely that this is because it is not already within their borders: Montana, Indiana, Oklahoma, Dakota of South and North Dakota.

The speed at which omicron overtakes the delta variant, which is also highly contagious, amazes public health officials. In three weeks, omicron now accounts for 80% of new symptomatic cases diagnosed by Houston Methodist testing sites. It took three months for the delta variant to reach that level, Long said.

The strain’s ability to spread faster and evade immunity came at a bad time as travel increased and many people let their guard down.

But what the omicron wave will mean to the world is still unclear as so many questions remain unanswered.

Here is the latest information on what is known and what remains to be learned about omicron.

HOW MUCH PROTECTION DO VACCINES OFFER?

Vaccines in the United States and around the world do not offer as much protection against omicron as they do against previous versions of the coronavirus. However, vaccines still help a lot. Laboratory tests show that although two doses are not strong enough to prevent infection, a booster of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine produces anti-virus antibodies capable of fighting omicron.

Antibody levels naturally drop over time, and a booster sent them back up again, 25 times for the extra shot from Pfizers and 37 times for the Modernas. No one knows exactly what level is high enough or how long it will take before antibody levels start to drop again.

After a booster, the protection against an omicron infection still appears about 20% less than the protection against the delta variant, said Dr. Egon Ozer of Northwestern University.

But if the virus goes beyond this first line of defense, those vaccinated have additional layers of protection.

The vaccines will protect you against serious illness, hospitalization and death, Houston Methodist Long said. And this is really the most important.

These additional defenses include T cells that work together to repel the virus, as well as memory cells that, when reactivated, rush to make more and more powerful antibodies.

The 2nd holiday season for the coronavirus pandemic has arrived. Whether you are planning to reunite as a family or not, you should receive a reminder to protect yourself against the virus, especially with the Omicron variant on the rise. And you have to be careful with large gatherings with a lot of chanting – this is more likely to spread infection, says Dr. Bob Lahita of St. Joseph’s Health in Paterson, NJ.

WHAT ABOUT NATURAL IMMUNITY?

A previous infection does not appear to offer much protection against an omicron infection although, as with vaccination, it may reduce the risk of serious illness.

In South Africa, where omicron has already spread widely, scientists have reported a surge in re-infections that they had not seen when two previous mutants, including delta, moved across the country.

In Britain, a report from Imperial College London on Friday found that the risk of re-infection with omicron was five times higher than the previous delta variant.

Health experts say anyone who has survived a COVID-19 crisis should still get the shot because the suit usually offers stronger protection.

WHY ELSE IS OMICRON SPREAD SO FAST?

Scientists are trying to decode the dozens of mutations omicron carries to understand what else is going on.

Researchers in Hong Kong recently reported clues that omicron may multiply faster in the airways than delta, but not as efficiently deep in the lungs.

What scientists can’t measure is human behavior: Many places relaxed restrictions, winter forced indoor gatherings, and travel surged as the omicron began to spread.

It is still too early to know, especially since if the vaccinees contract an active infection, it should be milder than if omicron attacks the unvaccinated.

Early reports from South Africa suggested milder disease, but doctors were unsure whether this was because the population was quite young or many had retained some protection against recent delta infection.

And this UK study found no evidence that omicron was milder than delta in Britain, even with young adults who are expected to have milder disease having higher infection rates with omicron.

“There’s a clue, and I think a lot of us are hopeful that the omicron will be any less serious. But I don’t think we can bet the farm on it. We were still talking about SARS-CoV- 2, a virus that has killed millions of people, said Dr Jacob Lemieux, who is monitoring variants for a research collaboration led by Harvard Medical School.

Public health officials have been cautious after the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, NBC News medical correspondent Dr John Torres said. “We now understand that we have to try to stay one step ahead of this virus – and by doing that we could be closing things that don’t necessarily need to be closed,” he said. But the alternative of not being careful could lead to “out of control” cases.

WHO IS MOST AT RISK?

Based on the behavior of other variants, if you are older, if you have underlying conditions, if you are obese, you are more likely to have serious illness. I don’t think it will be any different from the other variants, said Dr Carlos del Rio of Emory University.

But even if you don’t get very sick, an omicron infection could definitely ruin the vacation. Experts agree that in addition to getting the shot and booster, it’s wise to go back to the basics of protection: wear masks indoors, avoid crowds, and keep your distance.

