Airbnb refuses to refund UK vacationers for ski chalet reservations after France bans Britons





Airbnb has refused to refund families of more than 2,000 people for renting a ski chalet in the French Alps, despite being unable to travel due to Frances’ current travel ban.

With the rule change announced last Thursday and effective from midnight on Saturday 18 December, Brits now need an essential reason to enter France.

As a result, the travel industry, particularly the snowsports sector, and British travelers booking winter trips have been disrupted.

Keith Perry and his family, along with his sister and her son, were scheduled to travel in a powerful group of six to Alpe dHuez in the French Alps for a family reunion to commemorate a year after his mother passed away.

The group, who booked at the end of October, spent $2,216 for an eight-night stay in a rental property at the ski resort, paid in full on December 3, less than two weeks before the French government issued a U-turn on travel regulations.

we asked [Airbnb] Perry said he would get a refund under extenuating circumstances what would happen if the Covid issue occurred before the second payment was made.

However, when the family learned of the French travel ban on December 16 and contacted the property owner to cancel, they received a 1.15 million refund.

If they had known about the travel ban less than two weeks earlier, by December 3rd, Perrys would have been entitled to a 50% refund, according to Airbnb rules.

The extenuating circumstances policy does not apply to bookings affected by Covid-19-related government enforced restrictions or closures, and hosts will set their own cancellation conditions to suit individual circumstances. As a neutral third party, this means we cannot offer refunds in this case, an Airbnb representative wrote to the family.

Perry and his wife said they initially refused a negligible refund of $115, but Airbnb handed it over anyway and have since declined a larger refund request.

The Airbnb website lists five types of events that can be considered extenuating circumstances, such as natural disasters.

The first three are changes in government travel requirements, declarations of emergency and epidemics, and government travel restrictions.

A third category is identified as travel restrictions imposed by government agencies that prohibit or prohibit travel, lodging, or return to listing locations.

But when asked, Airbnb told the family: After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, the extenuating circumstances policy no longer applies as COVID-19 and its consequences can no longer be predicted.

Ryanair also declined a group refund for seven round-trip flights because the family flight had not been canceled even after the ban was announced on December 18.

The airline gave Perry the opportunity to change flight dates for 40 per person, or 480 for a total of 480 round trips for all 6 people when the original total was 780.

One ray of hope is that all charges were paid by credit card and we complained to Visa in each case.

All of that is very stressful, he added. We wanted to spend our Christmas holidays together because we couldn’t be together while my mother was alive, and after she passed away from cancer in October 2020 due to lockdowns.

She wanted us all to celebrate her life with a family vacation.

The family was able to book a new ski trip to Italy, but lost more than 2,600 people on the original trip.

The Independent contacted Airbnb and Ryanair for comment.

