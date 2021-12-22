US eases restrictions on aid to Afghanistan





The Biden administration on Wednesday took steps to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, as the combination of the pandemic, severe drought and a lack of liquidity has left the country’s fragile economy at edge of collapse.

The Treasury Department said the measures would give US and international aid groups more freedom to operate in the country, while allowing the United States to maintain economic pressure on the Taliban.

The United States is the largest provider of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Wally Adeyemo, assistant secretary of the treasury, said in a statement. We are committed to supporting the Afghan people, which is why the Treasury is taking these additional steps to facilitate assistance.

But diplomats and activists have said the changes may not be enough to save Afghanistan from what a UN official has called shocking levels of need and suffering.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan put the Biden administration on the defensive three months after the Taliban seized power and US and international forces left the country. U.S. and international sanctions designed to cut the Taliban off from the international financial system have left the entire country with a cash crunch, crippling banks and businesses and sending prices skyrocketing.

Afghanistan under the Taliban

With the departure of the US military on August 30, Afghanistan quickly fell back under Taliban control. Across the country, concern for the future is widespread.

The United States does not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. Following the group’s takeover of the country this year, the Biden administration froze $ 9.5 billion in Afghan foreign exchange reserves, stopped sending shipments of dollars to the Afghan central bank, and pressured the International Monetary Fund to delay plans to transfer emergency reserve funds to the country.

The Treasury Department said new general licenses would allow financial transactions involving the Taliban and members of the Haqqani network as long as the money is used for projects such as projects to meet basic human needs, the development of society. civil society and the protection of the environment and natural resources.

The move comes after the Treasury Department issued a license earlier this month to send personal payments to people in Afghanistan.

The Biden administration walks a delicate line between trying to bring relief to the Afghan people and maintaining economic pressure on the Taliban as leverage to prevent human rights violations and terrorist activity. Officials in the Biden administration said international aid groups have extensive experience working with countries where sanctions are in place and they are hopeful that aid will reach its recipients.

We were keenly aware that there is currently an incredibly difficult humanitarian situation, which could worsen as winter approaches, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken told reporters at a conference on Tuesday. end of year press release.

He called the problem an area of ​​intense attention for the administration, while noting that the United States was the main provider of humanitarian aid to the country. At the same time, said Mr. Blinken, America is determined to ensure that the Taliban meet the expectations of the international community, including by respecting human rights and the rights of women, by not exercising no retaliation against political enemies and preventing transnational terrorist groups from operating on Afghan soil.

International organizations have stepped up their efforts to provide assistance in recent weeks.

The World Bank said this month that donors to the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund will transfer $ 280 million to UNICEF and the World Food Program by the end of the year to provide humanitarian assistance. to Afghanistan.

Also on Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution aimed at reducing the legal and political risks associated with the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The resolution, which was proposed by the United States, exempts humanitarian activities such as payments and delivery of goods and services from UN sanctions for a period of one year. It passed two days after China blocked a narrower version drafted by the United States that would only allow exemptions on a case-by-case basis.

After the broader measure was passed on Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said on Twitter that the new resolution can only fix the tap, but to keep the water flowing, the the international community must make joint efforts.

Major donors must redouble their efforts to provide more aid, and Afghan assets abroad should be thawed at the earliest, he added.

Rick Gladstone contributed reporting from New York.

