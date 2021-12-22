Covid: UK reports more than 106,000 cases in new daily record





The UK reported 106,122 daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. As pressure grows to impose tighter restrictions on ministers after Christmas.

The number of coronavirus infections in the UK has risen sharply in recent weeks, fueled by the spread of new highly contagious omicron mutations, surpassing 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

Public health experts are urging governments to take decisive action to protect the NHS. This includes Jeremy Farrar, a former member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), who warned this week that it is better to act quickly.

Due to the massive spike in cases, the Welsh government has announced new measures to be implemented starting from Boxing Day. This includes mandatory social distancing and the return of the six-party rule in hospitality establishments.

In the face of a surge in infections, Scotland has taken similar steps, bringing new restrictions on sporting events and canceling Edinburgh’s annual Hogmanay street party.

But Boris Johnson has decided not to support harsher restrictions in the UK – at least for the time being -, saying people can continue their plans during the festival.

However, the prime minister acknowledged that the new policy could be introduced later this month. We cannot rule out further action after Christmas, we said on Tuesday evening that we will continue to monitor the data and take all necessary steps to protect public health.

Labor has urged the government to convince people, and shadow labor and pensions minister Jon Ashworth told Sky News that ministers urgently need to provide a roadmap.

People are expecting some form of restriction to come after Christmas, he said, and we just need to convince people.

The latest official data shows that as of Tuesday, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the UK has risen to 8,008. This is the highest level since November 22, but is still far from the 39,254 hospitalizations recorded on January 18.

One of the worst-affected areas is London, where hospitalizations surged 78% last week and is now more than at any time since early February. NHS England said Monday there were 301 hospitalizations in the capital.

Rather than restrict the public’s freedom to lower infection rates, the government continues to hope for a speedy launch of a booster vaccine program.

A record 968,665 boosters and third doses were delivered on Tuesday, bringing the total dose to 30.8 million, up 6.1 million from a week earlier.

So far, there have been 14 deaths and more than 60,000 confirmed cases in the UK from Omicron. Although new strains are spreading rapidly, early studies in South Africa and the UK show that they usually cause milder symptoms than the delta strains.

