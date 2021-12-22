UK reports more than 1 Lakh Covid cases daily, highest daily increase





The UK government reported 106,122 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

London, UK:

On Wednesday, the UK government reported 106,122 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, a daily number exceeding 100,000 for the first time as the Omicron strain spread rapidly.

The UK is one of Europe’s most affected by the virus, with 147,573 deaths and more than 11 million positive cases since the pandemic began. The government is urging the public to get a third dose of the vaccine, and more than 30 million people have so far received a booster dose.

Meanwhile, UK regulators approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 5 to 11 on Wednesday as the UK reports more than 100,000 new cases per day for the first time amid a surge in infections with the Omicron strain.

The situation developed after the government shortened the quarantine period required for positive cases and Wales followed Scotland to unveil new regulations centered mainly on hospitality and mass events after Christmas.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it has approved a new low-dose formulation for Pfizer-BioNtech injectables after it has been found to be “safe and effective” for children aged 5 to 11 years.

“There is strong evidence to support the risk of positive benefits for children in this age group,” said MHRA’s chief executive, June Raine.

“Age-appropriate” two-shot side effects associated with mild symptoms, such as sore arms or flu-like illnesses, are “overwhelming majority” reported, she added.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, which advises the UK Department of Health on immunization, said it is currently advising some within the age group to offer a primary immunization course.

The UK is running an even stronger booster campaign to minimize the impact of growing Omicron infections in the coming weeks, with the goal of giving all adults a third jab by the end of this month.

(Aside from the headlines, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/uk-reports-record-106-122-virus-cases-in-24-hours-news-agency-afp-2666115 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos