Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya Engaged





While Michelle Young has been praised for the way she handled her role as the Season 18 Bachelorette, the Tuesday, December 21 finale got slightly messy.

Minnesota teacher finalists, 28, Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones, met her parents during the three-hour episode. It’s safe to say that her family (especially her mom) were deeply on Brandon, 27, and Michelle later told the Oregon native that she wasn’t just falling in love with him, but that ‘she was already in love with him.

Amid her parents’ concerns about whether Nayte, 27, who Michelle told I love you to on the Dec. 14 episode, was ready to propose and engage with Michelle, she asked him to speak. He then reassured her by telling her that all he did was think about life with her and Michelle told the cameras that Nayte was his person.

However, when she returned to her hotel room after her date with Nayte, Michelle received a letter from Brandon that said: Michelle, since you came into my life, I no longer see the world of same way. I realized that a world without you is a world I’m afraid to face. You really infected me with love that I don’t believe is remotely easy or common ever to be found in a lifetime. A love so beautiful and so deep that it leads me to a pure understanding that what I have with you is the love of wanting more for someone than for themselves. The kind of love where I will always place your happiness above mine. Follow your heart, Michelle, and never look back because I followed mine and it got me there. Just know Michelle, you will never have to ask for my love because I will love you forever. I see you, I have always seen you and I will always see you.

Michelle then admitted in a confessional, I have two men and I’m in love with them both. They gave me everything I asked for and tomorrow will be the hardest decision I have ever made.

In the end, Brandon and Nayte chose Neil Lane’s engagement rings, with Michelle sending Brandon home before accepting a proposal from the Texas native.

It’s not that I don’t love you, because I love you, Michelle said to the devastated Brandon. It’s just that my heart is pushing me in a different direction and I have to follow what I’m feeling and it hurts so much because you are this amazing person. You will truly always have a piece of my heart, Brandon.

Through tears, Brandon told Michelle that her happiness comes before hers. After their long embrace, he pulled away and she took a moment to pull herself together before Nayte arrived.

Michelle, the very first night I met you, I knew right away that we had a connection that I wanted to hang on to. The second night we were together we talked about running away together, Nayte said. I’m standing in front of you right now and the feelings are the same. I want to run away with you. I want to run away forever with a woman that I have grown to love that kind of unbelievably, crazy, wow love. And through this trip you have shared a lot of vulnerable sides of your past and I know you have felt invisible at times and I want to let you know that I am completely prepared, willing and ready to make sure that you are always chosen. first seen now, today, tomorrow and for the rest of our lives. I love you, Michele.

LA BACHELORETTE 1808 Farewell, Minnesota! Michelle and her last three men are leaving for the beautiful beaches of Mexico! On this week’s fantasy sequel dates, the remaining contenders will push their limits, test their limits, and open up in a way that will surprise not only Michelle, but themselves. After a trio of exciting and passionate dates, Michelle wonders if she would be in love with three men at once? Still pondering this question, jump into the rose ceremony with just two roses and a heartbreaking decision to make on The Bachelorette, which airs TUESDAY DEC. 14 (8:00 p.m. – 10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC / Craig Sjodin) NAYTE, MICHELLE YOUNG ABC

After gushing out of their kinetic connection overnight, Michelle admitted that she doubted she would not be loved as much as I love the other person.

It hasn’t necessarily been a smooth run, but I don’t want to deal with that fear of walking away from this without you either, she continued. Because I have never felt such love before. And I love you with all my heart and I never want to think about waking up next to someone other than you and living with someone other than you. And in the end, I wanted to be standing in front of my soul mate and he’s definitely standing right in front of me.

Nayte then knelt down and Michelle accepted his offer.

