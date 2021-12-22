UK Study Investigates Relationship Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Guillain-Barr Syndrome





In a recent study published on the medRxiv* pre-print server, researchers conducted two parallel population-based studies using data from the UK’s National Immunization Management System (NIMS) to perform a possible relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and the development of Guillain-Barre syndrome. investigated. (GBS).

Study: COVID-19 Immunization and Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Analysis Using the National Immunoglobulin Database. Image Credit: Verin / Shutterstock.com

Brachial neuritis, facial paralysis, and Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) were of particular interest during evaluation of the neurological effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, the link between GBS and COVID-19 vaccination is still unknown.

During the swine flu vaccination campaign in the United States, GBS became a vaccination-related side effect (AESI) of special interest. From January 2020, the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign has triggered widespread monitoring using GBS as AESI.

about research

In the current study, researchers retrospectively looked at databases of patients admitted with GBS in the UK, Scotland and Northern Ireland along with NIMS COVID-19 vaccination data. They also characterized a large surveillance data set of pre-vaccination events UK GBS cases over the same period as post-COVID-19 vaccination, where they documented the timing of outbreaks post-COVID-19 vaccination.

Results

A total of 996 cases of GBS were reported to the National Immunoglobulin Database (NID) from January to October 2021. The number of GBS cases in January 2021 was significantly lower, continuing the downward trend in the GBS rate in 2016-2020.

NHSE Immunoglobulin Database GBS Cases 2016-2021. Number of reported GBS cases per month from 2016 to 2021 (annual cumulative) in the NHSE Immunoglobulin Database. The table below summarizes the 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for the number of GBS cases to date in 2021 and the number of cases between 2016 and 2020. *The GBS monthly figures for 2021 are below the 95% confidence interval for the 2016 – 2020 monthly figures. †The GBS monthly figures for 2021 are higher than the 95% confidence interval for the 2016 – 2020 monthly figures.

However, in March and April 2021 there was a notable increase in monthly GBS cases in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Importantly, GBS rates fell back from their normal range of 2016-2020 averages from July to October 2021.

The UK’s COVID-19 vaccination program started with the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccine on 8 December 2020, AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 in January 2021, followed by the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine. By February 2021, 50% of adults age 50 and older had their first dose of vaccine.

Although 8 cases of GBS were reported per first million doses of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, the number of cases of GBS associated with the first dose of BNT162b2 vaccine was minor. These data suggest that more GBS cases were associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 COVID-19 vaccination and occurred within the first 42 days after vaccination.

Excess risk in the first 42 days after vaccination in the UK. Estimated incidence of GBS cases within 6 weeks (per 100,000 vaccine doses), reports of GBS cases 0-42 (red) and 43-84 (blue) for first dose vaccine (all vaccines, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, tozinameran) Comparative and second dose vaccines. Diamonds indicate the upper and lower bounds of the 95% confidence interval. An excess of GBS cases is seen during the first 42 days after the first dose, as accounted for by the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine.

All cases of GBS reported to NID had no immunization records. In January 2021, the first cases of GBS were reported within six weeks of vaccination against COVID-19.

A total of 198 cases of GBS occurred at a rate of 0.618 per 100,000 vaccinations over 6 weeks. Of these 198 cases, 176 cases occurred after a first dose of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine at a rate of 0.868 per 100,000, whereas 21 cases were reported after patients received a first dose of BNT162b2 vaccine at a rate of 0.183 per 100,000. .

A total of 32.1 million primary doses were recorded during the study period, including 2.3 million ChAdOx1nCoV-19, 11.5 million BNT162b2, and 0.3 million mRNA1273. Only one case of GBS occurred within 6 weeks of mRNA-1273 vaccination.

23 cases of GBS occurred within 6 weeks of the second dose. The incidence of GBS after the first vaccination was highest in men who received 1.069 doses of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine per 100,000 doses. It is unclear why men are more affected than women.

Between January and November 2021, 90% of a total of 121 cases of GBS reported by the British Peripheral Neurological Society (BPNS) and the British Association of Neurology (ABN) networks were immunized between January and April 2021 6 It occurred within a week and there were only 35 cases. % of cases occurred after May 2021. The median age of these GBS patients was 59 years, of whom 59% were male. Additionally, 42 patients reported facial weakness associated with other GBS findings, and only 1 patient had a recurring GBS-like disease after the second dose.

Of the 121 GBS patients, 106 (87.3%) had GBS before the COVID-19 vaccination, and 66.1% received the first dose within 42 days after the onset of GBS. Compared to the linked NID/NIMS data set, 198 of 659 GBS cases in the UK were reported within 42 days of vaccination, indicating that the data set is biased in reporting for vaccine-related GBS.

conclusion

The current study shows an association between the first dose of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine and GBS, which explains the estimated incidence of 5.8 GBS cases per million doses. The reasons for this association are unclear, but the risks are nearly identical to those of previous vaccine-associated GBS, and the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. Further studies are needed to confirm the observations of the study, to determine a GBS-related causal relationship, and to investigate the effectiveness of other COVID-19 vaccines used worldwide.

*Important notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that have not been peer-reviewed and should not be considered conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or be treated as established information.

