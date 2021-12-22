Coronavirus (COVID-19) update: FDA clears first oral antiviral for treatment of COVID-19





For immediate release: December 22, 2021

Today, the United States Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Pfizers Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use) for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (aged 12 years and over weighing at least 40 kilograms or approximately 88 pounds) with direct positive test results for SARS-CoV-2 and who present with a high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. Paxlovid is available by prescription only and should be started as soon as possible after a diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of onset of symptoms.

Today’s authorization introduces the first treatment for COVID-19 which comes in the form of a pill that is taken orally, a big step forward in the fight against this global pandemic, said Patrizia Cavazzoni , MD, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. . This authorization provides a new tool to fight COVID-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as new variants emerge and promises to make antiviral treatment more accessible to patients at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19.

Paxlovid is not authorized for the prevention of pre-exposure or post-exposure to COVID-19 or for the initiation of treatment in persons requiring hospitalization due to severe or critical COVID-19. Paxlovid is not a substitute for vaccination in people for whom COVID-19 vaccination and a booster dose are recommended. The FDA has approved one vaccine and cleared others to prevent COVID-19 and the serious clinical findings associated with COVID-19 infection, including hospitalization and death. The FDA is urging the public to get vaccinated and receive a booster if they are eligible. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines approved or cleared by the FDA.

Paxlovid consists of nirmatrelvir, which inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein to prevent the virus from replicating, and ritonavir, which slows the breakdown of nirmatrelvir to help it stay in the body longer at higher concentrations. . Paxlovid is given as three tablets (two nirmatrelvir tablets and one ritonavir tablet) taken together orally twice a day for five days, for a total of 30 tablets. Paxlovid is not authorized for use for more than five consecutive days.

Issuing an EUA is different from an FDA approval. In determining whether to issue an EUA, the FDA assesses all of the available scientific evidence and carefully balances any known or potential risks with the known or potential benefits of the product. Based on the FDA’s review of all available scientific evidence, the agency has determined that it is reasonable to believe that Paxlovid may be effective for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in licensed patients. . The agency also determined that the known and potential benefits of Paxlovid, when used according to the terms and conditions of the authorization, outweigh the known and potential risks of the product. There are no adequate, approved and available alternatives to Paxlovid for the treatment of COVID-19.

The primary data supporting this EUA for Paxlovid comes from EPIC-HR, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial investigating Paxlovid for the treatment of symptomatic outpatient adults with a laboratory-confirmed diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Patients were adults aged 18 and older with a predefined risk factor for progression to serious disease or were aged 60 and older, regardless of predefined chronic medical conditions. Not all of the patients had received a COVID-19 vaccine and had not previously been infected with COVID-19. The main outcome measured in the trial was the proportion of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 or died from any cause during 28 days of follow-up. Paxlovid significantly reduced by 88% the proportion of people hospitalized or died from any cause compared to placebo among patients treated within five days of symptom onset who did not receive therapeutic treatment by COVID-19 monoclonal antibody. In this analysis, 1,039 patients received Paxlovid and 1,046 patients received placebo and of these patients, 0.8% who received Paxlovid were hospitalized or died within 28 days of follow-up versus 6% of patients who received Paxlovid. received the placebo. The safety and efficacy of Paxlovid for the treatment of COVID-19 continue to be evaluated.

Possible side effects of Paxlovid include taste change, diarrhea, high blood pressure, and muscle pain. Using Paxlovid at the same time as certain other medicines can lead to potentially serious drug interactions. The use of Paxlovid in people with uncontrolled or undiagnosed HIV-1 infection may lead to resistance to HIV-1 drugs. Ritonavir can cause liver damage, therefore care should be taken when administering Paxlovid to patients with pre-existing liver disease, abnormal liver enzymes or inflammation of the liver.

Because Paxlovid works, in part, by inhibiting a group of enzymes that break down certain drugs, Paxlovid is contraindicated with certain drugs which are highly dependent on these enzymes for metabolism and for which high concentrations of certain drugs are associated with serious and / or fatal problems. -threatening reactions. Paxlovid is also contraindicated with drugs which, conversely, strongly induce these same enzymes, leading to faster degradation of nirmatrelvir or ritonavir, as reduced concentrations of nirmatrelvir or ritonavir may be associated with potential loss of virologic response and the development of viral resistance. Paxlovid cannot be started immediately after stopping these medicines because the effects of these medicines persist after stopping. For a full list of medicines that must not be taken in combination with Paxlovid, see the information sheet for healthcare professionals.

Paxlovid is not recommended in patients with severe renal or hepatic impairment. In patients with moderate renal impairment, a reduced dose of Paxlovid is necessary. Patients with kidney or liver problems should discuss with their healthcare professional whether Paxlovid is right for them.

Under the EUA, information sheets that provide important information about the use of Paxlovid in the treatment of COVID-19 as authorized must be made available to healthcare providers, patients and caregivers. These information sheets include dosing instructions, potential side effects, drug interactions, and information about who can prescribe Paxlovid.

