UK, Japan develop future fighter engine demonstrator





UK and Japan Sign Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding to Provide Future Development Opportunities to Develop Joint Jet Engine Demonstrators, an Important Part of UK’s Combat Air Strategy, which will receive $2 billion in funding over the next four years

Work on the joint-engine demonstrator will begin early next year, with the UK investing an initial $30 million in planning, digital design and innovative manufacturing development.

An additional 200 million UK funds are expected to be used to develop a full-fledged demonstrator power system that will support hundreds of highly skilled jobs, including the Rolls-Royces Filton facility in Bristol.

Over the next four years, the UK is investing more than $2 billion in major national and international efforts to design the world’s best future combat aviation systems. At the same time, through the FX program, Japan is exploring ways to develop future fighters to replace the F-2 aircraft in a similar period.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region is a strategic priority, and this commitment to Japan, one of Asia’s closest security partners, is a clear example.

Designing a new combat aviation system with a fighter at its core is a very ambitious project, so working with like-minded countries is important. Building on the technological and industrial strengths of both countries, we will seek broad partnerships across the next generation of combat aviation technologies.

Discussions accelerated after British Defense Minister Ben Wallace and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi met in Tokyo in the summer after the UK spent some time exploring opportunities with Japan for future combat aviation systems, along with expanding partnerships with European countries.

British Defense Procurement Secretary Jeremy Quin said:

As I have seen firsthand, Japanese partners have made tremendous advances in technology that can complement our advanced technology and help both armies stay at the forefront of military innovation.

We look forward to continued partnerships with our mighty strength and our close allies.

International partnerships remain at the heart of the UK’s approach to combat aviation, as outlined in the Combat Air Strategy published in 2018.

Richard Berthon, UK’s Future Combat Air Director, said:

This initiative with Japan is a win-win opportunity to jointly develop world-class power technology. Investing and working with Japan to demonstrate highly advanced engine systems will revitalize our national industry and design cutting-edge military capabilities. We look forward to starting this work and continuing the discussion of further collaborations.

The UK and Japan have also agreed on a memorandum of cooperation that will allow the two countries to pursue common technologies. Together, the British and Japanese defense ministry will explore the possibility of further subsystem cooperation throughout 2022. In the UK, this is done by Team Tempest industry partners BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, MBDA UK and Rolls-Royce.

Alex Zino, Director of Business Development and Future Programs at Rolls-Royce said:

Throughout Rolls-Royce, we maintain long-standing and valuable relationships with customers and industry partners in Japan. Industry teams from the UK and Japan provide complementary technologies that will power the next generation of cleaner power and propulsion for the future fighter needs of both countries.

The Joint Engine Demonstration Program is an exciting opportunity to combine the world’s best combat aviation capabilities and will enable the development of innovative and important technologies that will be fundamental to the future of the defense aerospace industry.

The news is intended to deepen and expand defense industry relations in the Indo-Pacific region, including Japan, in accordance with plans announced in a British Defense Command report issued in March 2021.

This comes after HMS Queen Elizabeth and her carrier strike group sailed to Japan for their first operational deployment, and in October the UK and Japan announced that they would begin formal negotiations to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation.

Background This work will be led by industries from both countries, including Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and IHI, and UK’s Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems. British MOD is also supporting Japan in India in the Joint New Air-to-Air Missile (JNAAM) program. Team Tempest: This summer, the UK signed a $250 million contract with BAE Systems on behalf of Team Tempest UK partners to advance the concept and evaluation phase of the program. The Future Combat Air System is expected to form the next generation of capabilities designed to enter by combining a core aircraft called the Tempest at the heart of a broad functional network such as unmanned aerial vehicles, sensors, weapons and advanced data systems. Service since mid 2030s. Memorandum of Understanding with European Partners: In addition to this international partnership with Japan, last year the UK, Italy and Sweden signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding for cooperation on future combat aviation systems and technologies. The UK, Italy and Sweden aspire to maximize national expertise while developing concepts and sharing workloads together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-japan-to-develop-future-fighter-jet-engine-demonstrator The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos