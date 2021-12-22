Former US sailor convicted of selling stolen special ops materiel to China





A former US Navy sailor was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison and a $ 20,000 fine for plotting with her husband to illegally export sensitive military equipment to China for their own benefit, announced the US Department of Justice.

Former Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ye Sang Ivy Wang, 37, was assigned to the Navy’s Special Warfare Command and admitted to using her official position to purchase military equipment which her husband then sold to of online shoppers in China, according to the department.

She pleaded guilty in July and received a very honorable discharge from the Navy in September, court records show.

Her husband, Shaohua Eric Wang, 38, ran an online store selling stolen equipment to customers in China, court records show.

In one case, these records show Shaohua Wang sold a ballistic helmet owned by SEAL Team 5 to a Chinese customer in November 2018, earning him around $ 2,300 in the process.

An item Ye Sang Wang purchased in March 2018 using his military email and postal address identifies U.S. personnel in the field and has been subject to federal export controls.

Wang was deployed to Iraq at the time and told her command that the package she ordered from her San Diego-based command was for her husband’s camping trip, according to the department.

Later in 2018, she returned home and gave the device to her husband, but law enforcement had secretly disabled it beforehand.

Wang told the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that her husband sent her an Excel spreadsheet of military equipment that she had to purchase for buyers in China, according to the department.

Her husband could not purchase the equipment with his personal email address, so he repeatedly harassed his wife into doing so.

She became so annoyed by his repeated requests that after purchasing equipment for him until March 2018, she gave him his password to his military email address and told him to buy the export-controlled military equipment masquerading as it after deployment, the Department of Justice. noted.

Shaohua Wang’s program began in September 2016, according to court records.

These records indicate that Ye Sang Wang continued to provide military equipment to her husband until December 2018, even though she knew she had been under investigation since at least October 2018, according to court records.

Ms. Wang betrayed her oath to the U.S. Navy and ultimately threatened the operational readiness and security of our country’s military by attempting to illegally acquire and export sensitive military equipment to China, said Special Agent in Charge Joshua Flowers, NCIS Southwest Field Office. in a report.

Shaohua Wang pleaded guilty in September 2019 to selling export-controlled U.S. military equipment through his online business and admitted to enlisting his wife to use her Navy position to advance the project, according to the department.

Easy Money Selling Army Weapons Stolen By US Soldiers Over $ 1 Million In Sensitive Military Weapons And Equipment Parts Stolen From Fort Campbell, Ky. And Sold In A Vast Market black, some of which went to foreign buyers via eBay, according to testimony in a federal lawsuit this week.

(Shaohua Wang) also admitted that he maintains a warehouse in China to house military equipment, travels frequently and has ties to buyers in China, the Justice Department said.

He was sentenced to 46 months in prison in February 2020.

Shaohua Eric Wang is currently serving the remainder of his sentence in house arrest with (Ye Sang Wang) and their two minor children, according to court records.

Ye Sang Wang is originally from China and enlisted in the Navy in 2005, becoming a U.S. citizen two years later, court records show.

She then sponsored her husband to become a US citizen.

Geoff is a senior Navy reporter for the Military Times. He has covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was recently a reporter for the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes all kinds of advice at [email protected]

