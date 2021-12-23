UK Government Data Says Omicron Variant Is Lighter Than Delta – Report





With the Omicron coronavirus strain sweeping the UK and around the world, new data gathered by the UK government shows that the new strain spreads faster but is causing a milder COVID-19 than Delta, Politico reported Wednesday.

The UK Health Security Agency, equivalent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), found that British people with the Omicron strain were less likely to get seriously ill than those with the Delta strain, the report said.

The study, expected to be released to the public before Christmas, shows that omicron is more likely to cause mild illness and less severe symptoms than those caused by deltas, but the report points out that this may be due to the high incidence in the UK. Vaccinations and previous infections.

However, a government report warns that while Omricon may cause a milder disease, it may still be impossible to avoid massive hospitalizations that could overwhelm the UK healthcare system due to its high transmission rate.

Experts also found evidence that hospitalization and death rates are still high for severely ill patients, the report said.

A UKHSA spokesperson told the news site it would not comment on the unpublished data.

Example Image: Despite the Omicron, most of the COIVID beds in Israel are empty, as in this example image taken in Jerusalem in October. (Olivier Pitusi/Flash90)

The report appears to be consistent with findings reported earlier this month by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.

The data showed that about 30% of those hospitalized in South Africa in recent weeks with COVID-19 became seriously ill, less than half the rate in the first week of the previous pandemic wave. At the same time, the average hospital stay for COVID-19 is shorter, this time from 8 days to about 2.8 days.

According to the NCD, only 3% of recently hospitalized patients with COVID-19 died, which was about 20% of the initial outbreak.

Meanwhile, scientists around the world are testing how well current vaccines and treatments can survive, observing case numbers and hospitalization rates. Delta is still the dominant strain of coronavirus worldwide, but omicron cases are occurring in dozens of countries that have its epicenter in South Africa.

A nasal swab is taken for a COVID-19 test near Johannesburg on December 8, 2021. (AP photo/Denis Farrell, file)

Despite UK survey results, the UK recorded 106,122 new daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the largest total of the pandemic and the first to surpass 100,000.

Confirmed infections have increased by nearly 60% in the past week with the highly contagious strain.

To contain the spread, the UK government has ordered stores to re-wear face masks and to show people proof of vaccination in nightclubs and other crowded places. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week that he won’t be taking any new steps before Christmas, but he can do it after Christmas.

UK health authorities are racing to provide a booster vaccine to all adults to help fight omicrons. So far, almost half of the UK’s population has received a booster.

