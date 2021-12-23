Pfizer Pill Becomes First Authorized Home COVID-19 Treatment in US





WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans can take at home to ward off the virus’ worst effects.

The long-awaited milestone comes as cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the United States all rise and health officials warn of a tsunami of new infections from the omicron variant that could overwhelm hospitals.

The drug, Paxlovid, is a faster and cheaper way to treat early COVID-19 infections, although initial supplies are extremely limited. All previously authorized drugs for the disease require an IV or injection.

READ MORE: Pfizer Confirms Results of COVID Pills, Effectiveness Against Omicron

An antiviral pill from Merck is also expected to get clearance soon. But Pfizer’s drug is almost certainly the preferred option because of its mild side effects and superior efficacy, including an almost 90% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths in patients most at risk for serious illness.

Efficacy is high, side effects are low and its oral route. He checks all the boxes, said Dr Gregory Poland of the Mayo Clinic. You envision a 90% decrease in the risk of hospitalization and death in a high-risk group, it’s amazing.

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared Pfizer’s drug for adults and children aged 12 and older with a positive COVID-19 test and early symptoms who face the highest risk of hospitalization. This includes the elderly and those with conditions such as obesity and heart disease. Children eligible for the drug must weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kilograms).

The pills from Pfizer and Merck are expected to be effective against omicron because they do not target the spike protein where most of the worrisome mutation variants reside.

Pfizer currently has 180,000 treatment courses available worldwide, with approximately 60,000 to 70,000 allocated in the United States. Federal health authorities should ration early shipments to the hardest-hit areas of the country. Pfizer said the low supply is due to the current manufacturing time of around nine months. The company says it can cut production time in half next year.

The US government has agreed to purchase enough Paxlovid to treat 10 million people. Pfizer says it is on track to produce 80 million courses worldwide next year, under contracts with the UK, Australia and other countries.

Health experts agree that vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19. But with an estimated 40 million U.S. adults still unvaccinated, effective drugs will be essential in easing current and future waves of infection.

READ MORE: Pfizer says COVID-19 pill reduced hospital and risk of death by 90%

The United States is now reporting more than 140,000 new infections a day, and federal officials warn the omicron variant could spike the number of cases. Omicron has already crossed the country to become the dominant strain, federal officials confirmed earlier this week.

Against this background, experts warn that the initial impact of Paxlovid may be limited.

For more than a year, drugs based on antibodies derived from biotechnology have been the gold standard treatments for COVID-19. But they are expensive, difficult to produce, and require an injection or infusion, usually given in a hospital or clinic. In addition, laboratory tests suggest that the two main antibody-based drugs used in the United States are not effective against omicron.

The Pfizers pill has its own challenges.

Patients will need a positive COVID-19 test to get a prescription. And Paxlovid has only been shown to work if it is given within five days of symptom onset. With testing supplies running out, experts fear it may be unrealistic for patients to self-diagnose, get tested, see a doctor and take a prescription in this narrow window.

If you go outside that window of time, I would expect the effectiveness of this drug to decrease, said Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at Johns Hopkins University.

The FDA based its decision on the company’s results from a 2,250-patient trial that showed the pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 89% when given to people with mild COVID-19 to moderate within three days of symptoms. Less than 1% of patients taking the drug were hospitalized and none died at the end of the 30-day study period, compared with 6.5% of hospitalized patients in the dummy pill group, which included nine death.

Pfizers’ drug is part of a decades-old family of antiviral drugs known as protease inhibitors, which have revolutionized the treatment of HIV and hepatitis C. The drugs block a key enzyme including viruses need to multiply in the human body.

The United States will pay approximately $ 500 for each treatment of Pfizer, which consists of three tablets taken twice a day for five days. Two of the pills are Paxlovid and the third is a different antiviral which helps to increase the levels of the main drug in the body.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/pfizer-pill-becomes-first-home-covid-19-treatment-authorized-in-the-u-s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos