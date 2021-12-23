Rising gas prices cause UK national crisis, energy companies warn





Energy companies warn that wholesale gas and electricity prices in the “stratosphere” threaten a “national crisis” in the UK. Energy companies warn that UK ministers are pressured to protect customers and suppliers from volatility in commodity markets.

London-listed Good Energy, EDF and trading body Energy UK became the latest company to call for emergency government intervention, just one day after the UK wholesale gas price set a new record of 450p per piece. The price has since eased to 417p but remains at unprecedented levels.

“This is a national crisis. Over the past three weeks, wholesale gas and electricity prices have risen to unprecedented levels, creating an extremely challenging operating environment for all businesses in the industry,” said Nigel Pocklington, CEO of Good Energy, one of the UK’s original green energy suppliers. said. He warned investors that if the situation worsens, an additional £3m will be hurt to the company’s annual profits.

EDF Energy, the UK’s fourth-largest supplier, has warned that the situation is now “important”, urging the government to “act now to support energy customers”.

Energy UK CEO Emma Pinchbeck told the Financial Times that the UK is currently facing “a market-wide crisis”.

“Other government bonds in Europe have already responded to the crisis, but for the UK’s energy sector, the prime minister added that the new year’s energy rates will increase by more than 50% for the general public, businesses and the economy.”

Analysts have warned that continued volatility in the wholesale energy market in recent weeks could cause the cost of households in the UK to rise from more than £700 per year to £2,000 per year starting in April, when the UK energy price cap is next changed.

The EDF warns that the bill hike will not be the last. “By October next year, the cap could easily exceed £2,000,” said Philippe Commaret, EDF Energy’s Managing Director of Customers.

It is understood that UK ministers are considering a number of potential options to mitigate the impact of the massive surge in legislation targeting households.

This involves finding a way to spread the price increase over the long term. possible reduction of the VAT rate of 5% on energy bills; Expand the warm housing discount system to support 2.7 million households from the underprivileged.

But nothing has been decided yet, an official said.

Gas prices have also surged in Europe, with prices rising more than 70% in the past two weeks due to cold weather, a nuclear power outage in France and reduced flow rates from Russian supplier Gazprom. It closed at 181 euros per megawatt-hour on Tuesday, raising industrial energy costs and adding to inflationary pressures.

So far, 26 UK energy suppliers have gone bankrupt since early August. Soaring wholesale prices have exposed flaws in many companies’ business models. Industry executives have warned that even companies that do well today are taking a hit.

“[Tuesday, when UK gas prices hit 450p/therm] As one senior industry executive said:

Regulator Ofgem approved on Wednesday a £1.8 billion cost associated with rescuing a supplier that has failed in recent months, which will show up on household bills for April. The final bill is expected to cost over £1 billion.

It has so far cost bill payers more than £680 million to rescue Avro Energy, the second-largest supplier that failed after Bulb, according to documents released Wednesday by Ofgem.

Other vendors have made various possible interventions.

This includes urgently raising the price cap earlier than the next change due in April to help businesses pass costs on to customers more quickly. Pass the expected windfall of VAT on energy bills to the most vulnerable households. Transfers levies on household energy bills to general taxation, which pays for policies such as supporting the growth of renewable energy.

Newsletter twice a week

Energy is an indispensable business in the world and Energy Source is our newsletter. Direct to your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday, Energy Source delivers essential news, forward-looking analytics and insider information. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/55fcab59-ef29-4175-8532-a3ec7c7b5f95 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos