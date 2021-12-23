US doctor says tests, boosters key to tackling Covid surge





So far, testing has not been an integral part of America’s strategy for dealing with the Covid pandemic, but that should change soon.

On Tuesday, the White House in the United States is purchasing 500 million home Covid tests that Americans can order for home delivery for free. Deliveries, however, won’t begin until January.

“So we will see the tests become more widely available and cheaper and even free, which is very important for fairness. If we are to use tests, we have to make them available to everyone,” Dr William Schaffner, Wednesday , a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia”.

Schaffner noted that countries in Asia and Europe have used the tests much more widely. The UK, for example, offers free home tests to people who request them.

The White House announcement comes as many Americans looking for home tests before going on vacation or to see their families have found drugstore shelves empty, with numerous reports of long queues for on-site testing. Walmart, Walgreens and CVS Health said on Tuesday demand for home Covid test kits was increasing and set a limit per purchase.

Biden dismissed criticism that the shortage of home testing kits was a sign his administration had not prepared for increased demand during the holiday season.

Rise in Covid cases, led by omicron

The shortage follows an increase in Covid cases as the omicron variant spreads, becoming the dominant Covid strain in the United States, accounting for 73% of sequenced cases.

The average number of daily cases in New York City more than doubled in the week ending Friday, December 17. The United States is reporting a seven-day average of around 130,000 daily cases as of Dec. 19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, up 7% in the past two weeks.

Schaffner advised people to get an mRNA booster if their first round of the vaccine was non-mRNA.

“If you have the option after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine or the J&J vaccine to get a booster with Pfizer or Moderna, all the better because it will really increase your antibody levels,” he told CNBC.

Reluctance to vaccination remains an obstacle to achieving the 90% vaccination rate that some health officials have suggested is necessary to achieve nationwide herd immunity against Covid. About 61% of people in the United States were fully vaccinated as of December 20, according to Our World in Data.

Schaffner stressed that vaccinations and boosters are “terribly important” in preventing serious illness.

He noted that even former President Donald Trump had received his recall.

When Trump made the disclosure at an event in Dallas, he was booed for it. He responded by waving his hand disdainfully: “Oh, no, no, no!”

Schaffner said: “Our former president announced yesterday that he had received his recall but he did not sell it on the rooftops. He did not shout it from the rooftops. I wish that message had been a lot. louder, “he said. noted.

A relatively large percentage of Republicans have refused to receive even the first doses of coronavirus vaccines. The former president initially downplayed the need for a vaccine at the start of the pandemic, but was later infected and hospitalized for several days in October 2020.

CNBC’s Spencer Kimball, Nate Rattner and Dan Mangan contributed to this report.

