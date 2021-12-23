UK records 100,000 Covid cases daily for first time during pandemic





Real-time updates: Follow the latest news on the Covid-19 strain Omicron

The UK recorded more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases daily for the first time since the pandemic began, most of which are attributed to the Omicron mutation.

The 106,122 cases on Wednesday are the highest reported infections since extensive testing began last summer. The government said an additional 140 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

Four UK states are tackling the growing outbreak, a Pfizer vaccine has been approved for vulnerable young children, and Princess Anne has reached new highs as Princess Anne admits she is isolated.

As the Christmas holiday week kicks off across Europe, other countries are tightening their restrictions on the coronavirus.

As of December 21st, a total of 8008 people in the UK have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office mention Covid-19 in 173,000 death certificates registered in the UK.

New analysis shows that Omicron is now the dominant strain among new coronavirus cases in all parts of the UK.

In London, the first UK region where Omicron became a predominant strain, 90.2% of sample coronavirus cases detected a possible presence of the mutation.

For the UK as a whole, the figure published by the UK Health Security Agency is 76%.

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was approved for use by people aged 5 to 11 on Wednesday, with 330,000 people in the new category.

A low-dose version of the vaccine is approved for clinical risk groups 5 to 11 years of age or for family contacts of immunosuppressed patients.

Typically, two doses should provide the primary immunization.

Despite the surge, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed he will not introduce new regulations before Christmas.

He refused to rule out further action after December 26th, despite the continued rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

However, the mandated administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland each have announced new post-Christmas restrictions.

A staff member at King’s College Hospital in London walks through a ward for patients with COVID-19. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted introducing additional restrictions in the UK before Christmas despite the spread of Omicron variants. Dad

Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford criticized the Johnson administration’s apparent lack of action.

He said the British government is in a state of paralysis. Omicron takes about twice as long as two days and based on that we can expect to see thousands of new cases every day across Wales until Boxing Day.

The government has urged people who have not been vaccinated or who are eligible for a booster shot to come forward and get vaccinated.

In addition, the period of self-quarantine for COVID-19 in the UK, where the lateral flow test result was negative for two consecutive days, was shortened from 10 days to one week.

In Northern Ireland, nightclubs must close at 6am. All indoor standing events are prohibited, and dancing is prohibited except at weddings.

Princess Anne’s husband, Admiral Timothy Laurence, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be quarantined at home by Christmas.

A health center worker tests for COVID-19 at the Kurfürstendamm shopping street in Berlin, Germany. AP photo

Meanwhile, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has declared people who refuse to be vaccinated without a medical reason “idiots”.

“Honestly, if you are not currently vaccinated and you are eligible and you have no health reasons for not vaccinated, you are not irresponsible,” Blair told Times Radio.

I’m sorry, I mean, sincerely you. Because this omicron strain is highly contagious, it will become infected if it is in circulation without being vaccinated. And that will put a lot of strain on health care.”

British Health Minister Gillian Keegan said: There is uncertainty. We cannot predict what the data will tell us before we get it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said another coronavirus storm is coming to Europe.

Dr. Hans Kluge, head of the WHO’s European office, said in a few weeks Omicron will dominate more countries in the region with a threat that pushes the already overwhelmed health care system to the brink.

Updated: December 22, 2021 at 8:09 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/coronavirus/2021/12/22/uk-records-more-than-100000-daily-covid-cases-for-the-first-time-during-the-pandemic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos