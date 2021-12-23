US faces tough choices in electric vehicle metal mining in 2022





December 22 (Reuters) – The United States has enough reserves of lithium, copper and other metals to build millions of its own electric vehicles (EVs), but growing opposition to new mines could force the country to depend on imports and delay efforts to electrify the nation’s automobiles.

The tension highlights the dilemma the United States faces as we approach 2022, a year in which US policymakers hope to see advances in a series of Ford Motor Co (FN) electric vehicle manufacturing facilities. , General Motors Co (GM.N) and others.

President Joe Biden signaled earlier this year that he prefers to rely on allies for EV metals, as part of a strategy designed to appease environmentalists. This means that US automakers will find themselves competing with international rivals for supply amid the global rush to electrification.

U.S. imports of metals, however, could increase greenhouse gas emissions by increasing shipments from foreign mines to processing facilities, most of which are in Asia, thereby undoing some of the rationale for building more electric vehicles.

Reuters analysis found that proposed US mining projects could produce enough copper to build more than 6 million electric vehicles, enough lithium to build more than 2 million electric vehicles and enough nickel to build more than 60,000 vehicles electric.

Estimates are based on the volume of minerals used to make a Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Model 3, the world’s most popular electric vehicle, according to a study by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Other types of electric vehicles use different amounts, depending on the design.

“If we don’t start building some mining projects this year, we won’t have the raw materials at the national level to support the manufacture of electric vehicles,” said James Calaway, executive chairman of ioneer Ltd (INR.AX ).

Biden issued an executive order in August to make half of all new vehicles sold by 2030 electric.

Washington has so far offered confusing advice to its mining industry. For example, the US Fish and Wildlife Service to label a rare flower found on a handful of acres at pioneer lithium mine site in Nevada as endangered, a step that could prevent permits. . At the same time, the US Department of Energy decides to lend the company more than $ 300 million to build the mine.

OPPOSITION

Other proposed mines face opposition from indigenous groups, ranchers or environmentalists, highlighting wider tension in the United States as resistance to living near a mine collides with the potential of vehicles electricity to mitigate climate change.

In early 2022, federal judges are expected to rule in two separate cases on whether mining approvals granted by former President Donald Trump to Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L) should be canceled.

In Minnesota, state regulators are questioning whether the permits issued to PolyMet Mining Corp (POM.TO), which is controlled by mining giant Glencore Plc (GLEN.L), should be revoked or reissued. PolyMet’s mine would become a major nickel producer just as America’s only nickel mine is expected to close by 2025.

In North Carolina, Piedmont Lithium Inc’s (PLL.O) inability to keep local landowners up to date with its development plans can cost the company the necessary local zoning approvals.

Biden himself took action in October to block the Antofagasta Plc (ANTO.L) Twin Metals copper and nickel mine project in Minnesota for 20 years. The proposed underground mine would have become a major US supplier of copper for electric vehicles, which use twice as much red metal as vehicles with internal combustion engines.

Despite this step, the White House has made efforts to underscore its support for certain electric vehicle mining projects, including the lithium mine proposed by Lithium Americas – despite opposition from Native Americans – and a partially funded California geothermal lithium project. by GM.

The administration has also touted a Tesla lithium supply deal with Piedmont, though that deal was put on hold earlier this year.

Many mining projects enjoy strong union support, a group the president has worked hard to cultivate and at times at odds with environmental groups who hope to block new mines.

Biden’s EV goal “means well-paying union jobs for workers in responsible mining operations that will both provide battery minerals and protect the environment,” said Tom Conway, head of United Steelworkers , a union that represents certain American miners.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston Editing by Matthew Lewis

