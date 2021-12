UK buys 4 million more doses of Covid-19 antiviral to discharge infected people from hospitals

The UK has purchased more than 4 million additional courses of coronavirus antiviral treatment, which it hopes will be able to discharge the elderly and vulnerable from hospitals in the coming months.

Both drugs, molnupiravir and Paxlovid, are believed to reduce the risk of serious illness in people who test positive for coronavirus. They are not expected to be affected by the launch of the Omicron variant.

However, it’s not yet clear when the treatment will become widely available in the NHS, one of which is still awaiting approval from medical regulators.

The country has already ordered 730,000 courses of two antiviral drugs, and new announcements total over 5 million. The UK has secured another 2.5 million course in Paxlovid and 1.75 million in Molnupiravir, which will be delivered early next year.

Paxlovid, made by Pfizer, has not yet been approved by the Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), but studies have shown it to reduce hospitalization risk for people with COVID-19 by 90%.

The MSDs molnupiravir are already being used in the UK as part of a pilot study and for those most vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus. Its efficacy is estimated at about 30%.

Both drugs can be administered in the form of pills that can be taken at home, making them less resource-intensive than conventional treatments such as monoclonal antibodies and much less effective against Omicron.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said, “Our Covid-19 booster program continues at an unprecedented pace, and its importance further strengthens the national response to the virus by ensuring access to the world’s best treatments. “He said. This is a huge deal for the UK government and patients across the country who will be benefiting from these antivirals in the coming months.

The drug was procured by the Antivirals Taskforce, modeled after a successful vaccine procurement program last year. Eddie Gray, chairman of the company, said: Both antiviral drugs currently in the portfolio could be important tools against omicron and current evidence shows that they may be effective against this strain.

Labor Department Shadow Labor and Pensions Minister Jonathan Ashworth has called for greater clarity about how and when drugs are deployed on a large scale.

He told ITV: You can get pills that are currently on the market. It has not been signed yet and there are no plans to expedite distribution in this country.

Paxlovid received emergency use approval in the EU last week, but it’s unclear when the MHRA will make a final decision on its use in the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/uk-covid-19-antiviral-drugs-keep-infected-people-out-hospital-1364882 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos