US Official Meets Israeli Prime Minister on Iran Nuclear Deal Talks | Nuclear Weapons News





Jake Sullivan called for a common strategy as world powers continue to negotiate a new nuclear deal.

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, calling for a common strategy as world powers continue to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran.

Bennett meanwhile warned in Wednesday’s meetings that negotiations in Vienna over Iran’s nuclear program have far-reaching ramifications for Israeli security.

The Bennetts government remained staunchly opposed to continuing international efforts to revive the 2015 deal that saw Iran agree to curtail its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, and instead launched a campaign of maximum pressure sanctions against Tehran, which in turn flouted commitments made under the deal.

Sullivan said on Wednesday his visit to Israel came at a critical time.

It is important that we sit down together and develop a common strategy, a common perspective, and find a way forward that fundamentally secures the interests of your country and mine, Sullivan said, according to an Israeli government statement.

He did not directly mention Iran, but the Israeli statement indicated that the meeting focused on the Vienna talks, which are expected to enter their eighth round soon.

Bennett called for a halt to negotiations, accusing Iran of nuclear blackmail and accusing that the income it earned from the sanctions relief would be used to acquire weapons to harm Israelis.

What is happening in Vienna has deep ramifications for Middle Eastern stability and Israel’s security for years to come, Bennett told Sullivan, according to his office.

Sullivan also met with his Israeli counterpart Eyal Hulata on Wednesday as part of the US-Israel Strategic Advisory Group.

Delegations discussed the need to address all aspects of the threat posed by Iran, including its nuclear program, destabilizing activities in the region and support for proxy terrorist groups, the White House said in a press release describing the meeting.

They agreed that Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program poses a serious threat to the region as well as to international peace and security.

The statement added that Sullivan briefed the Israeli delegation on the progress of the Vienna talks, stressing that the United States and Israel are aligned in their determination that Iran should never acquire a nuclear weapon.

Sullivan later told reporters that diplomatic efforts to revive the nuclear deal could be exhausted within weeks.

We weren’t circling around a date on the calendar in public, but I can tell you behind closed doors we talk about deadlines and they’re not long, he told reporters.

The chief negotiator of the United States and Iran, Rob Malley, also told CNN on Tuesday that there were only a few weeks left to revive the deal if Tehran continued nuclear activities at the current rate.

It really depends on the pace of their nuclear process, said Malley, the United States’ special envoy to Iran. If they stop the nuclear advances, we have more time.

If they continue at their current pace, we have a few weeks left but not much more, in which case the conclusion will be that there will be no deal to revive, he said.

Iran says it only wants to develop a civilian nuclear program.

Sullivan also met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank during the trip. Mr Sullivan reaffirmed President Bidens’ commitment to achieving a two-state solution and discussed the importance of actions to build confidence, enhance stability and security, and foster a more optimistic vision for the ‘future, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement at the meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/22/us-official-meets-with-israeli-pm-on-iran-nuclear-deal-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos