Omicron accounts for 90% of Covid cases in parts of US, CDC director says





A test tube labeled “Test positive for COVID-19” is visible in front of the displayed words “OMICRON SARS-COV-2” in this illustration taken on December 11, 2021.

Given Ruvic | Reuters

The omicron Covid-19 variant quickly overtook delta as the dominant strain of the virus in the United States, accounting for 90% of cases in parts of the country, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

The variant accounts for more than 73% of cases in the United States on Saturday, according to the latest data released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, U.S. health officials said omicron accounted for 2.9% of all cases sequenced through December 11, but then revised that number to 12.6%.

Walensky said the highly mutated and contagious strain accounts for up to 90% of infections in the eastern Atlantic states, parts of the Midwestern, southern and northern Pacific states.

“This rapid increase in the proportion of omicron circulating in the country is similar to what we have seen around the world,” she told reporters during a Covid-19 press briefing at the White House .

Unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to contract Covid-19 and 20 times more likely to die from the virus compared to a fully vaccinated person who received their booster, according to CDC data collected in November when Delta was the variant dominant.

“Early vaccine data is promising against the omicron variant,” Walensky said. “Especially when people are boosted.”

Walensky and White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci urged people to get tested for Covid before meeting friends or family while on vacation and recommended celebrating at home with others who are also vaccinated to reduce the risk of transmission.

Jeff Zients, White House Covid-19 response coordinator, said Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral treatment, which was cleared by the FDA earlier on Wednesday, showed “great promise.”

According to Zients, the Pfizer pill is expected to “significantly reduce” the risk of hospitalizations and death. The Pfizer pill is 90% effective in preventing hospital admissions.

The United States has purchased 10 million courses of treatment of the Pfizer pill and is expected to have 265,000 courses of treatment available in January.

The Merck pill is awaiting clearance from the FDA, which could arrive this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/22/omicron-accounts-for-90percent-of-covid-cases-in-some-parts-of-the-us-cdc-director-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos