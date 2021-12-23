Will there be lockdown after Christmas? When new UK Covid restrictions could start as Omicron cases rise





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that no additional COVID-19 measures will be introduced in the UK before Christmas.

This provides a green light for millions to celebrate with their families after seeing their plans canceled at the last minute of last year.

However, the prime minister warned that restrictions could be tightened after the festival period.

Here’s everything we know about the possibilities of lockdown after Christmas.

Will there be lockdown after Christmas?

The Prime Minister said on Tuesday: There is no doubt that Omicron continues to soar at a different rate than we have seen before.

Things are still very difficult, but I know people are waiting to hear if their Christmas plans will be affected.

So all I can say tonight is that of course we cannot rule out further measures after Christmas and we will continue to monitor our data and take all necessary steps to protect public health.

He added: Given the severity of Omicron, uncertainty over hospitalization rates, and continuing uncertainty about the impact of vaccine launches or boosters, today we don’t believe we have enough evidence to justify stronger action before Christmas.

We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and are ready to take action if necessary if the situation worsens.

What this means is that people can go ahead with their Christmas plans, but things are well balanced. I urge everyone to be vigilant and continue to protect themselves and their loved ones, especially those who are vulnerable.

Health Secretary Gillian Keegan told Sky News that circuit breakers could be included on the cards after Christmas.

We have to keep that option open, and we’re seeing an increase in cases now and hospitalizations going up, she said.

We have to reserve that option. For the safety of people, we do not hesitate if necessary.

But if hospital admissions in London remain below 400 per day by the end of this week, the UK’s new restrictions could be circumvented.

Ministers and scientific advisors are keeping a close eye on the number of Covid patients admitted to hospitals in the capital city as they are on the cutting edge of the omicron wave and will provide some of the first real data on whether the mutation is more severe in the UK. .

The UK Health Security Agency will also generate early data on severity by analyzing the vaccination status and age of those admitted to hospital with the expected Omicron mutation before Christmas Eve.

The data will help tell us if stronger restrictions are needed after Christmas, with the announcement most likely on December 27th.

What do the restrictions look like?

It’s unclear at this time what the restrictions will look like if they are tightened after Christmas.

The Prime Minister could take steps similar to those of Wales and Scotland. This includes canceling large events like New Year’s Eve celebrations and keeping sporting events private.

Outdoor public events in Scotland are limited to 500 spectators for a minimum of three weeks starting on Boxing Day.

Indoor public events are limited to 100 standing or 200 sitting.

Wales has already decided to close its nightclubs after Christmas.

Pubs and restaurants may return to table service only or may force indoor spaces to close.

You can also limit indoor mixing if your data supports it.

What did the scientists say?

Professor Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) subgroup, member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (Spi-M) and associate professor at the University of Warwick, told Sky News: Of course, as a modeler I always say when introducing restrictions, but of course the sooner you introduce them, the more effective these restrictions will be.

But of course it’s really hard at this time of the year. Given what happened last year, I think it’s quite detrimental to people’s mental health and well-being because they introduced the restrictions very late, a few days before Christmas.

So I guess I have one eye on one eye that allows the family to be together, but of course it should be remembered that the Omicron strain is not gone yet.

Stephen Reicher, a professor of social psychology at St Andrews University and a member of Sage, said last week that it’s clear that Plan B measures aren’t enough to stem the surge in cases.

He told Times Radio: The really, or at least, the most effective way we can have an immediate impact is to reduce the number of contacts.

In many ways, the most effective way to reduce contact is to use a circuit breaker.

Now, you can have it after Christmas. The problem is that after Christmas it’s probably too late. Perhaps by then we would have had a massive infection with all the impact on society.

NHS Federation president Sir Victor Adebowale supported the lockdown.

I will support the breaker. My members will support the breaker, he told Times Radio. We’ve been asking for Plan B for some time and we’re glad it passed.

I think the government should be prepared to convene parliament if further intervention is needed.

We must protect the NHS and public services. Without health, there is no economy.

