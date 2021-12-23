According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, snow is expected to fall ‘2 inches’ on the exact date





The Korea Meteorological Administration has confirmed the exact date of 2 inches of snow this Lunar New Year holiday.

Brits are predicting a perfect white Christmas with some sunshine and a shower of snow over the holidays.

Looks like the British will be having a White Christmas this year.Credit: Getty

The Bureau of Meteorology has provided exact dates for the British people to expect snow.

Walkers through a frosty landscape at sunrise in Richmond Park, South West LondonCredit: LNP

Many people gather at Glastonbury Tor in Somerset to celebrate the winter solstice. Credit: Lee Thomas

Edinburgh’s swimmers mark their lower extremitiesCredit: PA

They say that from Christmas Day through December 25th up to two inches of snow could fall in some parts of the UK.

Cooler air starts pushing south from Christmas Eve, bringing beautiful snowy blankets to the north, along with some winds.

Temperatures are set to plummet during the festivities as Storm Cory swept away and snow is expected on the hills in the south as well.

Earlier, meteorologists had predicted snow on Friday in the south, while the Bureau of Meteorology warned that there could be a blizzard in Scotland.

Met said Thursday before the rains will be mild, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be distracted.

The “cooler and clearer” weather will remain on December 25th, with snow most likely in the northern regions. – 2 inches in the area raised from approximately 1,310 feet to 1,640 feet.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast predicted that ‘heavy snow’ would fall on the southern coast on December 27.

Storm Corrie is expected to spread “snow bombs” across the country starting next Monday as mercury plummets.

Weather Outlook’s Brian Gaze says it could end up being a very white Christmas and will become a “history classic” for snow fans.

The manager and forecaster said the big day weather bet looks like “going down to the lookout”, but he expects the British to enjoy the magic of snowfall.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service’s deputy chief, Chris Bulmer, said in an interview with Mirror:

“Many people will see humid and cloudy conditions in the south and west of England with mild air dominating.

“There is a chance of Christmas snow where this mild air meets the cold air that is trying to sink south, which is most likely seen over the Peninsula, but it is still unclear exactly where this boundary lies.

“In the northernmost part of the country, cold weather and clear skies will give it a more winter feel. In many areas, vigorous easterly winds will bring noticeable chilly winds.

People in the north are most likely to make snow angels, but are also likely to see pieces falling in some parts of the south.

Maps from WXCharts show that the snowball that was swept into Scotland on Thursday will gradually move south.

Weathertrending director Sarah Thornton told the Sun that Britain will be “on the battlefield” between frozen air from the Arctic and Scandinavia and much milder air from the Atlantic Ocean.

“Most models now suggest that cooler air will prevail and spread cooler temperatures south ahead of Christmas.

“But warm air from the southwest will strike again throughout the day, causing rain. The border between the two is more likely to snow.”

She suggested it could snow on Christmas Day even in the highlands of Wales, the Midlands and the Peak District.

Bookmaker William Hill cut the odds on White Christmas after meteorologists warned the British to expect “unstable weather”.

Edinburgh and Leeds are both snow favorites, with odds of 4-9 and Newcastle, Birmingham and Manchester all 10-11.

The Scottish capitals Edinburgh and Leeds now occupy the top positions for betting on White Christmas.

William Hill spokeswoman Rupert Adams said: “It may sound ironic, but we are now seeing forecasters slowly warming up to the idea of ​​a White Christmas.

“As soon as we checked the critical five-day period for snow, the voices of those calling for snow on the big days got a little louder and as a result punters were indulging in the festive New Year with new confidence.

“After 12 months of such intense, sometimes harsh, waking up on Christmas Day and covering yourself with a blanket of fluffy white snow, isn’t it magical!”

The British are likely to attend a White Christmas this year as bookmakers lower their odds for big day snow. Credit: Getty

Predictors predict snow will sweep south.Credit: Alamy UK Snow Forecast Brits prepare for minus 6 degrees Celsius when a 10-inch white object falls during Christmas.

