United States Representative Mary Gay Scanlon victim of carjacking and burglary in South Philly after visiting FDR Park





United States Representative Mary Gay Scanlon was hijacked and robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon shortly after completing a meeting at FDR Park, her office and officials confirmed. police. She was not injured.

Scanlon and other elected officials gathered to discuss voters’ concerns over ongoing development plans for FDR Park, a sprawling and heavily used green space on the southern outskirts of the city. Its blocks from the sports complex where the Eagles, Sixers, Flyers and Phillies play.

The Democratic lawmaker, whose district represents parts of southern Philadelphia and the Delaware County suburbs, was accompanied by a member of her staff, but the two drove separately, according to office spokeswoman Lauren Cox.

At around 2:45 p.m., Scanlon was walking back to her car on her own in the 1900 block of Pattison Avenue when she was approached by two gunmen who demanded her car keys and belongings, according to Cox.

Scanlon handed over his purse, which included a personal cell phone, federal government cell phone, and personal identification. One of the men then drove off in his 2017 Acura MDX, while his accomplice followed what police described as a second dark-colored SUV.

She is physically fine, but her vehicle and belongings are missing, Cox told The Inquirer.

In a statement, Scanlon thanked the Philadelphia Police Department for their prompt response and appreciates the efforts of the Sergeant-at-Arms in DC and his local police department to coordinate with Philly PD to ensure its continued safety.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the two suspects were last seen heading southbound on I-95 on Pattison Avenue.

I am relieved that MP Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time, Outlaw said. The police department is working with the FBI, which the commissioner says has taken the lead in this investigation.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said Wednesday evening that the FBI and Delaware State Police had stopped his car in Delaware and arrested several people. He said further details of who was in the car and whether they would face charges were not immediately available.

Scanlons colleagues in the Philadelphia area offered their support after the incident was reported. United States Representative Brendan Boyle tweeted: She’s tough in Philadelphia so I know she’ll be fine!

In a statement, Mayor Jim Kenney said he was dismayed to learn of the crime committed against his friend and colleague.

Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and unfortunately, as we know, that hasn’t always been the case this year, Kenney said. It is disheartening, and frankly infuriating, that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of tranquility and peace, one of Philadelphia’s beautiful parks.

The incident comes at the end of a violent year in Philadelphia, which saw an increase in armed robberies and auto thefts.

As of mid-December, the city had recorded more than 2,400 armed robberies. That’s up 27% from the same period last year, according to an Inquirer analysis of police data.

The area where Scanlon was broken into is not at the top of the hotspot list. About 20% of armed robberies this year took place in police districts covering Kensington, Fairhill and North Philadelphia. Another 21% occurred in districts spanning West and Southwest Philadelphia.

Police recently arrested several men on suspicion of a series of armed robberies in the city center, as well as men accused of robbing 13 Latino-owned businesses in Feltonville.

Auto thefts are up about 15% citywide from the same period last year, according to police data.

District Attorney Larry Krasner, who has faced increasing public pressure over gun violence, said his office will expand victim support services to Scanlon and his assistants.

Armed robberies are among the most serious crimes because of the danger they pose to victims and the fear they generate in communities, Krasner said in a statement. My office is ready to vigorously pursue accountability when these people are located by the police and taken into custody.

