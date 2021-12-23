30 Countries Effectively Ban Traveling to UK Due to Omicron Proliferation





As fears over Omicron variants continue to grow, a growing number of countries are restricting who can enter the country.

The UK has seen a surge in daily COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with 93,045 cases recorded on Saturday alone.

As of 21 December in Wales alone, 640 confirmed cases of new omicron variants have been recorded.

Read more: Can I drink alcohol after covid booster?

As a result, many popular tourist destinations, including France and Germany, have effectively banned travelers from the UK to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

As reported by Mirror, there are currently a total of 30 other countries with strict restrictions on UK travelers.

Germany

A new rule introduced on Sunday evening in Germany classifies the UK as an area of ​​concern for the virus, which is the country’s highest Covid risk level.

The decision was made on Saturday when the UK once again broke its daily case record.

Travelers entering Germany from the UK now have to undergo two weeks of testing and negative results, whether vaccinated or not.

France

France introduced new restrictions for UK travelers on Friday, December 17th.

New rules require a ‘essential’ reason to travel from the UK to France.

The French government said in a statement that it was “not allowed to travel as a tourist or as a professional”.

India

India has also recently introduced new restrictions for UK travelers, including a seven-day self-quarantine after arriving at an Indian airport.

You will then have to be tested for 8 days before self-monitoring your health for 7 days, and re-quarantine if necessary.

More related articles See more related articles

Australia

Australia has closed its borders during the pandemic, including to travelers to the UK, and has only allowed entry to citizens, permanent residents, immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents, and eligible visa holders.

China

China has been one of the countries with the strictest covid rules, and officials are desperate to avoid a spike in infection.

The ban on foreign travelers, including British nationals, remains.

New Zealand

Only British travelers who are deemed to have a significant purpose of travel may enter New Zealand.

Border restrictions are expected to begin easing in February, but may soon be put on hold due to the sudden and rapid spread of Omicron strains worldwide.

More related articles See more related articles

Japan

Japan, which already had strict rules for foreign travelers, responded to the oh-micron variant and banned travel to non-citizens entirely.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said, “Until more clear information is available about the Omicron variant, we are taking temporary and exceptional measures for safety.”

Korea

Travelers traveling to South Korea from the UK are required to stay in quarantined hotels for 14 days, virtually excluding all but essential travel.

Guests are prohibited from leaving the room during their stay and it costs around 75 per day with meals and essentials provided.

Israel

Israel has closed all borders to non-Israeli citizens until at least December 29 in response to the burgeoning Omicron outbreak.

A few weeks before borders were once again closed, the country reopened to foreign tourists.

Returning Israeli citizens will need a period of quarantine depending on their immunization status.

Did you know that we offer a free email newsletter service?

Each North Wales Live bulletin delivers the latest breaking news, events, and hottest highlights directly to your inbox.

For more information on how to subscribe, please click here.

In addition to the countries listed above, all of the following countries and regions have effectively banned UK tourists from entering the country.

Qatar Hong Kong Morocco Falkland Islands Suriname Papua New Guinea Pitcairn Islands Tonga Cook Islands Nauru Turkmenistan Bhutan Laos Kuwait Macau Iran Mongolia Myanmar Benin Eritrea Gabon

Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypost.co.uk/news/north-wales-news/30-countries-effectively-banning-uk-22540878 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos