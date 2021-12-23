Indonesia abandons purchase of Russian planes and turns to US and French options instead





MELBOURNE, Australia Indonesia has admitted defeat in its attempt to buy Russian fighter jets and will now decide between the Boeing F-15EX Eagle II and the Dassault Rafale, according to the army chief of staff of the air of the country.

Speaking to the media at a rally at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base near Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, Air Chief Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo said the Southeast Asian nation was looking for a heavy hunter medium or heavy 4.5 generations.

He said the choice between the US F-15EX and the French Rafale had been made in collaboration with the Defense Ministry, adding that Indonesia wanted two to three squadrons of fighter jets, depending on the budget.

Prasetyo also confirmed that it was with a heavy heart that Indonesia would abandon its plan to acquire the Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker-E. The country had selected the Russian twin-engine single-seater fighter in 2015 but had never signed a contract for 11 aircraft following negotiations with Russia in 2018.

Although Indonesia did not explicitly say so, its reluctance to complete the acquisition of the Su-35 may have been due to fears that the move would trigger US sanctions under the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions law. . The law was passed by Congress in 2017 and is intended to discourage governments or entities from acquiring weapons as well as military equipment and parts from American adversaries like Iran, North Korea and Russia.

Prasetyo noted that if Indonesia chooses the F-15EX, deliveries of the multirole fighter could begin as early as 2027.

Any new fighter will serve alongside Indonesia’s existing fleet of refurbished Lockheed Martin F-16C / D Fighting Falcons and Russian Sukhoi Su-27/30 Flankers. The former were previously operated by the US Air Force.

Indonesia is seeking the aircraft to meet its increasingly urgent air defense needs, but budget issues and a long list of defense needs hamper efforts to close the country’s air defense deficit, which is composed over 17,000 islands stretching from the eastern edge of the Indian Ocean to Papua New Guinea.

Indonesia had previously expressed interest in purchasing Austria’s fleet of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, which the European country was prematurely withdrawing from service due to the cost and a corruption scandal.

