Pfizers Covid-19 pill cleared in United States





U.S. health regulators have cleared the use of a Covid-19 pill from Pfizer Inc., the first drug that newly infected patients can now take at home to stay out of hospital.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance Wednesday allows doctors to prescribe the drug to high-risk patients aged 12 and earlier in illness, soon after they develop symptoms. .

The FDA has said the drug, named Paxlovid, works safely and would be an important tool in reducing hospitalizations and deaths.

The pill comes as the Omicron variant spreads in the United States. Researchers expect antivirals like Paxlovid to be effective against the new strain because of their mode of action, but are awaiting studies to confirm their suspicions.

Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the drugs division of the FDA, described the authorization as a major step forward in the fight against the coronavirus. This authorization provides a new tool to fight Covid-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as new variants emerge, she said.

Paxlovid is expected to be available in pharmacies and hospitals in the coming days. Initial supplies will be limited until Pfizer can increase production.

The United States will have more than 250,000 treatments available in January, President Biden said.

As Pfizer strives to produce these treatments as quickly as possible, we will work closely with them and provide all necessary resources, including using the Defense Production Act if necessary, he said.

The US government has agreed to pay $ 5.29 billion to purchase 10 million courses of treatment that Pfizer will supply by the end of next year. The drug will be free for patients, Biden said.

The Omicron variant caused more than 70% of new coronavirus cases in the United States recorded in the week ending December 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The increase comes as the holidays approach and some people are reconsidering their travel plans.Photo: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg

Pfizer has said it aims to make 120 million courses of treatment next year, up from its previous projection of 80 million.

The main advantage of the pills over most existing treatments is that patients can easily take them at home, unlike antibody therapy or the antiviral Veklury which usually requires administration in a clinic or hospital.

This revolutionary therapy, which has been shown to dramatically reduce hospitalizations and deaths and can be taken at home, will change the way we treat Covid-19, said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

The pill is for people who are newly infected who are considered to be at high risk for serious illness, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says includes people 65 years of age and older, or those with another illness like cancer, diabetes or chronic disease. lung disease.

The Pfizers pill was found to be more effective than another Covid-19 pill, developed by Merck MRK 0.82% & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, in separate studies. The Merck-Ridgeback pill is expected to receive FDA clearance soon.

The launch of Paxlovids positions Pfizer to have a dominant presence in the global response to the pandemic.

The company’s Covid-19 vaccine, called Comirnaty and developed with BioNTech SE, has become the preferred vaccine for many countries and is expected to total more than $ 36 billion in global sales this year.

The Covid-19 Paxlovid pill is expected to be available in pharmacies and hospitals in the coming days. Photo credit: Pfizer / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images

Paxlovid could reach $ 18 billion in revenue next year, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pfizer said lab tests indicated that Paxlovid may work against the Omicron variant, in part because the drug works differently from other therapies targeting the spike protein on the virus.

Researchers designed the pill to stop the coronavirus from spreading to humans by blocking the activity of a key enzyme, known as protease, which the virus needs to replicate.

The enzyme is not believed to be mutated in Omicron, which is why Pfizer and other researchers say the antiviral will likely work against Omicron.

The clearance comes after researchers found Paxlovid was safe and reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by around 89% if people at high risk of severe Covid-19 took the pill within three days of diagnosis .

The treatment was also very effective if started within five days of symptoms, according to Pfizer.

Some researchers have raised safety concerns because Paxlovid is taken with another medicine. The second medicine, called ritonavir, helps Paxlovid fight the virus longer, but can cause side effects when taken with some widely used heart and cholesterol medicines.

Under the clearance, the FDA said that Paxlovid should not be used with certain drugs for conditions such as cancer, irregular heart rhythms, and depression.

The FDA also recommended that Paxlovid not be given to patients with severe kidney disease or liver failure and said that patients with moderate kidney problems should take a reduced dose. In patients with moderate renal impairment, a reduced dose of Paxlovid is needed, he said.

European health regulators, who are reviewing Pfizers’ Paxlovid authorization application, recently released preliminary guidelines recommending that people not use it if they are pregnant or trying to become pregnant, or if they are taking certain medications. or have severely reduced kidney or liver function.

Pfizer said it expects doctors and pharmacists to find most drug interactions manageable.

Under the authorization, patients 12 years of age and older should start treatment within a few days of symptom onset to prevent their case from worsening and requiring hospitalization.

People with a prescription would take two Paxlovid tablets and one ritonavir tablet twice a day for five days.

Pfizer has licensed the Paxlovids formula so that generic drug makers can manufacture it for low- and middle-income countries.

Pfizer is also studying the drug in a separate study in adults at low risk of developing serious illness, including those who have been vaccinated.

—Andrew Restuccia contributed to this article.

