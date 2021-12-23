UK and EU agree to secure fishery resources in 2022





The UK and the European Union (EU) have agreed to share fish stocks in 2022, and a separate dispute with France continues over vessel access in UK waters.

The two sides decided on Wednesday the total catch level of some 100 shared fish in common EU and UK waters, such as the North Sea and the Irish Sea.

But environmentalists say they have broken their promises to end overfishing. Jenni Grossmann of Client Earth said:

The Environmental Law charity says only 40% of the catch is sustainably caught.

“Certain fish populations such as Scottish herring, Irish sea albino or Celtic cod will continue to be overfished in 2022,” said Vera Coelho, Europe’s Senior Director for Oceana.

The trade is all about how many fish you can catch. The distribution of fishing quotas was already agreed upon when the UK left the bloc in January. According to the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) signed in 2020, the UK’s share will increase by 25% between 2021-2026.

The UK government says it could catch around 140,000 tonnes of fish in 2022, valued at around £313 million based on historical first-come prices. This is down from this year’s 160,000 tonnes and £333m.

There has been an increase in some fisheries, such as North Sea shrimp, but a decrease in others, such as solo fishing off the southwest coast of England.

British fishermen are still “embarrassed”, said Barrie Deas, president of the National Federation of Fisherman’s Organizations. “TCA didn’t take us where we were supposed to be,” he said.

The extra stock gained in the EU after Brexit was in some cases fish that the UK industry didn’t want. Even where scientists have approved large increases such as whitefish and haddock, quota increases have been more modest because of fears that endangered cod will be caught as a byproduct in the same waters.

But Deas was glad the deal was done before Christmas. Negotiations to determine the total catch for 2021 have been delayed until June, requiring fishermen to adjust their catch in the second half of the year.

He said some fishermen will still be hit hard. “The British government cares about the numbers. Fishing should be viewed as fishing. Some have increased and some have decreased.”

British Environment Minister George Eustice praised the deal.

“The well-rounded agreement signed today provides a strong foundation for providing more sustainable fisheries management as outlined in our groundbreaking Fisheries Act.”

Eustice said the government will continue to discuss sustainability and other issues with the EU.

Meanwhile, France and the UK are in an ongoing dispute over access to coastal waters off the UK, Jersey and Guernsey. French ministers say dozens of ships that historically have operated there have lost the right to do so, despite continuing to apply for licenses.

France has threatened to take legal action in Brussels, but has yet to do so, EU officials said.

The European Commission said it was still checking the facts. “We will investigate the legal situation with the French authorities on any requested licenses that have not been granted.”

