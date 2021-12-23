Nothing Has Been Good Enough: Biden Solves US Covid Testing Shortage Before The Holidays | Joe biden





Pressed by the testing shortage in the United States amid the omicron surge, Biden conceded in an interview that nothing had been good enough.

In an interview with ABCs David Muir on Wednesday, the president reported that the country is in better shape now than last Christmas, but said he wished he had ordered free home tests earlier this week. Growing demand for testing, driven by the new variant and the winter break, has resulted in long lines and shortages across the country.

Meanwhile, hospitals in many parts of the United States are again strained or struggling as Covid patients flock to emergency rooms and intensive care units.

This was almost two years after the start of the pandemic and a year after the start of your presidency. Empty shelves and no test kits in some places, three days before Christmas, is that enough? Muir asked.

No, nothing has been good enough, Biden said. I wish I had thought of ordering the 500m home tests two months ago, the president later added.

The interview follows Bidens’ announcement of a plan to send half a billion home coronavirus test kits to Americans. The president also asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assess and expand the capacity of hospital beds in anticipation of a winter wave.

However, the president reiterated that he would not require travelers to be vaccinated before boarding a flight to the United States, nor is he considering vaccine requirements for air travelers. national. As he did at the White House on Tuesday, the president pointed out that 200 million people have already been vaccinated.

Early studies suggest that people who have been vaccinated will need a booster to avoid getting the Omicron variant.

The White House also announced on Wednesday that it was purchasing more treatments, seeking to double the supply of sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment. The administration is also procuring half a million doses of the newly authorized drug AstraZenecas to prevent Covid in people with weakened immune systems. The Food and Drug Administration also cleared the Pfizers antiviral pills for Covid on Wednesday.

Last Christmas we were in a situation where we had a lot less vaccines – people vaccinated, emergency rooms were full. You had serious safeguards in hospitals which caused great difficulty, Biden said in the interview.

The president himself has been exposed to the virus; The White House announced Monday that a staff member who traveled on Air Force One with the president had tested positive. However, Biden tested negative for the virus on Wednesday. Kamala Harris was also on display. The White House said on Wednesday that a staff member who had been in close contact with her this week had tested positive. The vice-president has so far tested negative.

Biden told ABC if he was in good health he would run for president again, especially in a rematch against Donald Trump. Why wouldn’t I run against Donald Trump for the candidate? said the president. This will increase the chances of running.

