Omicron hits all 50 states less than a month after entering the United States





With vacation plans on the line for millions of people, the omicron variant was confirmed in all 50 states about three weeks after it was first detected in the United States, according to an NBC News tally.

The highly transmissible strain surpassed the delta as the dominant variant on Monday.

A day later, several states and territories set records for seven-day averages, including New York, Maine, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Maine has also set several hospitalization records, including for inpatient beds used to treat Covid-19, the total number of adults hospitalized for confirmed or suspected infections, and adults in intensive care units, while the New Hampshire, Ohio and Wisconsin have broken their own hospitalization records.

Despite the sobering figures, millions of people are expected to travel in the coming days. Nearly 2 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Tuesday, roughly the same number on the same day in 2019, according to the agency’s daily tally.

Here are some other developments from the last 24 hours:

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which maintains one of the leading pandemic models, updated its forecast on Wednesday to include the predicted spread of omicron.

Dr Christopher Murray, professor of health metrics science and director of the institute, said omicron will likely spread to most countries by the end of December, with the world likely to witness a huge increase in infections in the coming months.

The institute’s models estimate that more than 3 billion Covid-19 infections could be recorded worldwide by the end of March, mainly due to the highly contagious variant of omicron.

In South Africa, where omicron was first detected, the number of cases has dropped dramatically this week, casting a glimmer of hope for outbreaks in other countries. After peaking at some 27,000 new cases on Thursday, the number fell to around 15,424 on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

The decline in new cases nationwide combined with the sustained decline in new cases seen here in Gauteng province, which for weeks has been at the center of this wave, indicates that we have passed the peak, Marta Nunes, researcher principal in vaccines and infectious diseases at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, told The Associated Press.

In the UK, a recent report from Imperial College London found a reduced risk of hospitalization for omicron infections compared to Delta. The report also found that a previous infection reduced the risk of hospitalization by about 50 percent and the risk of a one or more day hospital stay by 61 percent.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the first Covid-19 antiviral pill in the United States on Wednesday to protect against serious illness. Paxlovid will be prescribed for adults and children 12 years of age and older with mild to moderate Covid who are at risk of serious illness or hospitalization.

Pfizer’s pill is not a substitute for vaccines, the FDA said.

Denise Chow and The Associated Press contributed.

