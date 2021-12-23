UK Cold Weather Forecast: -9°C Polar Explosion Sparks White Christmas Danger – Map | weather | News





Weather: The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts cold weather and snow hazards.

Hopes for a White Christmas have been raised by weather forecasters because of two contrasting fronts hovering over England that could clash with each other over the festive weekend. WXCHARTS’ latest map of lowest temperatures shows mercury can drop as low as -9C on Christmas morning. Sub-zero temperatures will continue for the next several hours, with parts of Scotland struggling to maintain a low of -7 degrees and many parts of northern England struggling to stay below freezing.

This trend continues as Scotland’s minimum temperatures in the negative realms and most parts of England and Wales struggle to once again remain below freezing.

Lows are expected to drop below freezing again on Boxing Day morning, with parts of Scotland expected to drop to minus 5 degrees Celsius, but most of England and Wales will warm slightly over the course of the day.

But these frigid polar storms increase the risk of snow, forecasters warn that a White Christmas may still be seen in some areas.

Netweather’s latest snow hazard map shows a very high risk of snow in Scotland and over large areas of northern England on Christmas morning.

UK cold weather forecast: polar storm expected to hit countries that could cause snow (Image: WXCHARTS / GETTY)

Cold weather forecast for UK: snow likely in most parts of the country (Image: WXCHARTS)

This snow hazard spreads rapidly south throughout the morning, as far as Midland and East Anglia by noon.

On Boxing Day, charts show a 70% chance of snow in almost all parts of Wales. Before the danger moves to the north of England and to Scotland in the evening.

Maps from WXCHARTS showed up to 16 cm of snow fell in northwest Scotland on Christmas morning, 10 cm further north of the border. On Boxing Day, 16 cm can again fall in the same area in Scotland and up to 7 cm in Wales. .

Netweather’s chief meteorologist Nick Finnis predicted a “battle with cold, dry polar air coming from Scandinavia to the southwest” across central England over the Christmas weekend.

READ MORE: Snow and ‘wet roads’ wreak havoc on Christmas commuters

UK cold weather forecast: Snow threat continues throughout Boxing Day (Image: WXCHARTS)

He said: “There will be a gradual transition to more unstable conditions in the West over the weekend, and the air will also become milder.

“But we will battle the cold, dry polar air that is blowing southwest from Scandinavia as mild air is trying to stay across the south until Christmas weekend.

“The battle is expected to take place in central England over the Christmas weekend, with snow in some areas.”

“Christmas day is likely to be cloudy and wet across England and Wales. At first it will be mild and rainy in the south, then some rain in the north will gradually turn to sleet and snow on the hills in the afternoon,” Mr Finnis continued. It pushes south across northern England and northern Wales.

DON’ MISSUK Snow Forecast: UK set for heavy snow to continue through January [FORECAST]UK Snow Forecast: Map shows White Christmas is on! [MAPS]Festival freezes as ‘snow bomb’ hit Britain this week [LATEST]

UK cold weather forecast: High risk of snow in some areas for Christmas (Image: NETWEATHER)

UK Cold Weather Forecast: Temperatures could drop sharply in Scotland on Christmas morning (Image: NETWEATHER)

“It is likely that more persistent sleet and snow will occur over Wales, the Midlands, parts of northern England and eastern England during the evenings and nights as a pulse of strong rain pushes north and collides with cold polar continental air, southwest.

“It is uncertain how far south the snow hazard will be. Scotland is mostly dry but a primitive east wind blows away from the east coast where you can see some snow showers.”

Meteorological Department meteorologist Aidan McGivern has predicted that cooler air will move south for Christmas and extreme cold weather will be felt in northern England.

He added that snow is likely to fall mainly in the highlands.

UK cold weather forecast: snowfall and lowest temperature recorded (Image: EXPRESS)

McGivern said in his latest forecast: .

“There will always be a clash between the milder and more unstable weather in the southwest and this colder weather in the north.

“Because this border can be seen, it is most likely that mild, wet and windy weather will remain throughout the southern third of England over the Christmas weekend.

“The further north you go, the colder it will get and it will be quite chilly in parts of Scotland.

“There is always a chance of snow on the northern edge as that rain moves through the country.

“It’s mostly on the hills, but maybe not until Boxing Day comes.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty about the Christmas weekend, but it seems to be getting colder especially in the north and milder in the south and there is always the possibility of some white matter.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/weather/1539774/uk-cold-weather-forecast-snow-white-christmas-temperatures-met-office-maps-charts-latest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos