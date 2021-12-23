Description: What is the ‘Christmas Party Scandal’ that the UK government embodies?





Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, a senior British official, will no longer investigate the closed down Christmas party on Downing Street, dubbed the Christmas Party Scandal or the Partygate Investigation.

Case resigned over suspicion of two rule-breaking parties being held in his office.

The investigation, directed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will now be conducted by Sue Gray, the second senior secretary of the Level Up, Housing and Community Department. Conservative MP Richard Holden recently described Gray as strong, not pushy. She has also been described by BBC Newsnight as the most influential person she’s ever met.

Case was scheduled to share the results of the investigation when resigning as an investigator on December 17, but it was postponed.

The Christmas Party Scandal: What Should The Case Be Investigated?

The investigation found that three Christmas parties held on Downing Street on November 27, December 15, and December 18, and one Christmas party held in the Department of Education on December 10, 2020 violated the then-current COVID-19 protocol. I’m going to find out if I did. . At the time, London had Tier 3 restrictions, which meant parties and social events were banned.

Tier 3 Restricted or Very High alerts ensured that no furniture was mixed in the room. Some outdoor public places such as parks and public gardens can accommodate up to 6 people. Restaurants, etc. were only allowed to take out, and business through drive-thru facilities was also allowed.

Additionally, only 15 guests were allowed for weddings, civic partnerships and mornings, and only 30 guests were allowed for funerals. Wedding receptions were not allowed.

Partygate investigation, what’s going on?

It all started when the video leaked online. Johnson’s senior aides showed jokes about breaking lockdown rules to attend a Christmas party. The leaked video has been criticized by the public and opposition parties, especially for the Conservative government for ignoring Covid-19 protocols when restrictions have prevented many people from celebrating Christmas.

A video leaked to iTV News shows a senior employee of Downing Street at a mock press briefing on a daily TV media briefing proposed by Downing Street on December 22, 2020.

In this clip, Johnson’s special adviser, Ed Oldfield, asks Allegra Stratton (Johnson’s former spokesperson, she resigned shortly after the video was released) about a Twitter report about a Christmas party on Downing Street. Stratton smiles and replies that she went home.

Oldfield then asks Stratton if the prime minister would have condoned such a party, and Stratton responded, “Is cheese and wine okay? It was a business meeting.”

She later adds as a joke. This is a recorded one. This virtual party was a business meeting and there was no social distancing. “We all know someone who has died from Corona, and I saw all this in the papers and I couldn’t say anything,” a source who knew the party on Downing Street told iTV News. I’m so mad at the way it’s all been rejected.

According to the iTV report, the police were actively looking for the violators at the time. In fact, London police intervened when they found out about a wedding in which about 40 people were present. The wedding took place on December 17, the day before the Downing Street party.

Police tweeted about the wedding, and police closed the wedding with 40 people in attendance. Having a large gathering can make the difference between someone’s life and death. #London is in Tier 3. You shouldn’t mix inside with anyone other than your family or support bubble.

Police say they will not investigate Downing Street allegations because it is their policy not to investigate retrospective violations of the COVID-19 protocol.

What was Johnson’s position in the investigation?

Johnson has repeatedly denied that he broke any rules on Downing Street. Mirror also reported that Johnson hosted a quiz at 10 Downing Street last Christmas in clear breach of lockdown rules.

It is very embarrassing for government and cabinet ministers that he now appears to have a conflict of interest in this investigation, as analyzed by the BBC’s Nick Eardley.

The big picture is that Boris Johnson faces a couple of hot weeks that frustrate his party. The list is long. The slander allegations, record congressional uprisings, the loss of an incredibly secure seat, and the continuing aftermath of allegations of a Christmas party held at Whitehall, Eardley points out.

The uprising represents the hesitancy of around 30 Conservative MPs who disagree in favor of Johnsons Plan-B restrictions on the UK amid the rapid spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus in the UK.

The seat loss marks the result of a by-election for the North Shropshire seat, which the Conservatives have held for nearly 200 years. Prime Minister Johnson has acknowledged responsibility for the results of the by-election, but he also pointed out that one of the biggest problems in the past few weeks is what people have heard about politics and politicians. And things that aren’t about them and what we can do to make life better.

The situation was even precarious for Johnson when the Daily Mirror posted images of 24 people gathered together in a room at the Tory’s Westminster headquarters for an event organized by London mayor candidate Shaun Baileys on Tuesday. . After the photos were posted, Bailey resigned as chairman of the London Parliament Police and Crime Commission.

According to the Daily Mirror, these photos were taken in London on December 14, 2020, when London was under Tier 2 restrictions that banned meeting people indoors with people from other households. The report also said that hours after the party, Health Minister Matt Hancock announced Tier 3 restrictions for London.

Hancock resigned in June after admitting that he had violated social distancing rules. His resignation came after a photo posted by Sun showed him hugging his colleague Gina Coladangelo.

