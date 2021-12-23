US issues broad clearances to allow aid to Afghanistan | Humanitarian crises News





The US Treasury issues licenses for US and UN officials as well as humanitarian NGOs to deal with the Taliban.

The Biden administration issued what it called broad authorizations to ensure that the United Nations, US government agencies and aid groups can deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan without incurring sanctions against the Taliban.

The US Treasury’s Office for Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Wednesday released three licenses, allowing US government officials and international agencies, including the UN, to conduct official business with the Taliban and the Haqqani Network. He also allowed NGOs to deal with the two Afghan groups blacklisted by the United States on activities involving humanitarian projects.

The US move came as Afghanistan faced an economic collapse since the Taliban took control of the country in August. The crisis has left nearly 23 million people facing acute food insecurity, according to the World Food Program.

Assistant Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the United States is determined to support the Afghans amid the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

The Treasury has granted broad clearances that ensure that NGOs, international organizations and the U.S. government can continue to come to the aid of those in need, Adeyemo said in a statement.

The country has long depended on foreign aid, and most of its foreign assets were frozen after the Taliban took control. Humanitarian crises have been compounded by the continuing wave of COVID-19 with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Earlier Wednesday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The resolution stated that the payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, and the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of such assistance or to support such activities are permitted.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki praised the UN resolution, noting that it was drafted by the United States.

The resolution also calls for periodic updates by the United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator to ensure that aid is reaching the intended beneficiaries, she said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also expressed support for the UN measure and Treasury clearances.

UN sanctions are an important tool in responding to threats and human rights violations, but we must ensure that these sanctions do not hamper the delivery of urgent aid to the Afghan people, he said. he said in a press release.

The Taliban took Kabul from the US-backed government of former President Ashraf Ghani amid the withdrawal of US troops from the country after a 20-year war.

The international community quickly decided to freeze the assets of the Afghan government, so that the Taliban could not access the funds. Washington froze nearly $ 9.5 billion in Afghan assets in August.

Many humanitarian groups and investors also fled the country after the Taliban victory. The turmoil has caused a debilitating shortage of funds in Afghanistan.

Last week, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) pledged to establish a humanitarian trust fund to fight hunger and poverty in Afghanistan.

Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos, then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Any government when it can’t pay its salaries for its civil servants, hospitals, doctors, nurses, any government will fall apart but chaos doesn’t suit anyone, it sure doesn’t suit America.

