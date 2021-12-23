Immigration is the only easy trick to boost U.S. population growth





America’s population grew only 0.1% in the year to July 1, the lowest rate since the nation’s founding, and one of the main causes is the sharp decline in immigration.

Why it matters: Slow population growth puts the United States on the verge of becoming an older, less productive, and less vibrant country in the future.

Reversing declining fertility rates is a challenge, but the United States could maintain population growth by increasing immigration if it so chooses.

By the Numbers: According to new data released yesterday by the Census Bureau, the U.S. population only increased by 392,665 people between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021.

For the first time, the increase due to net international migration, the difference between the number of people who moved to the United States and those who left, contributed more to population growth than a natural increase in the number of excess births in relation to deaths.

Between the lines: The pandemic played a major role in almost stable population growth, directly killing 475,000 people during the year July to July, indirectly contributing to more mortality by hampering access to medical care and discouraging people to have children.

We knew [COVID-19] had a lot of economic impact, a lot of social impact; it shows that it had a significant demographic impact that will last us for several years, William Frey, demographer at the Brookings Institution, told the Washington Post.

The big picture: The pandemic won’t last forever, but the general decline in fertility rates in the United States is a long-standing trend, reflected around the world, which seems unlikely to change for the foreseeable future.

The catch: While immigration has contributed more to population growth than to natural increase, the number of people settling in the United States has declined dramatically in recent years, from more than one million in 2016 to just 247,000 in July 2020 to July 2021.

The bottom line: If the United States is to add workers and dynamism in the future, letting in more people who desperately want to live here might help.

