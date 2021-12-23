Chuck Robb: Former US Senator & Wife Taken To Hospital After Fire Destroys Their $ 5.5 Million Mansion | US News





A former US senator and his wife were rushed to hospital after their $ 5.5 million mansion was destroyed in a fire.

Charles ‘Chuck’ Robb, 82, and Lynda Robb, 77, were injured when fire engulfed the luxury property in northern Virginia.

Dramatic footage showed firefighters struggling to put out hell as they tore apart the mansion, located in the luxurious 600 block of the Chain Bridge Road development in McLean – home to several wealthy politicians.

Image: The couple in 2018. Photo: CQ Roll Call via AP

Mr. Robb, who served as governor of Virginia from 1982 to 1986 and a senator from 1989 to 2001, was treated for smoke inhalation and was later discharged from hospital.

Ms Robb, daughter of former US President Lyndon Johnson, continues to receive treatment for second degree burns and smoke inhalation, a family member said.

Image: An investigation into the blaze could take weeks, firefighters said. Photo: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Service via AP

The property, in which the Robbs have lived for almost 50 years, suffered “major damage”.

The couple, who have three daughters, were the only person at the house when the fire broke out at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

In a joint statement, the siblings said, “Our entire family is deeply grateful to the firefighters for their swift response and to the medical professionals who care for them.

“We have what’s most important to us – our mom and dad.”

Update – two fire alarms in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. The fire is under control. Crews hit hot spots. No firefighter injuries have been reported at this time. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/4RGQGHyUVq

– Fairfax County Fire / Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 22, 2021

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Service shared photos and images of the scene on Twitter.

They posted: “Two people taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

In a series of updates, they said the blaze had been brought under control, showing the charred remains of the mansion.

Several nearby apartments have been “moved” and investigators are now trying to establish the cause of the fire.

Image: The couple had lived on the property for almost 50 years Photo: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Service via AP

“Depending on the severity of the fire, it could take days / weeks,” another tweet said.

Current state governor Ralph Northam has expressed his condolences to the Robbs.

He said he and his wife Pam were “deeply saddened” by the news of the fire, adding: “Our hearts are with Chuck and Lynda as they recover from this tragedy.”

Tax records show the house is worth $ 5.5million (£ 4.1million).

