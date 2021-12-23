After the UK government spending was confirmed, the total cost of taxpayers for recommending the Children’s Rights Act reached 183,000.





The final figure comes after the UK government’s legal costs surrounding the decision to bring the two Holyrood bills to the Supreme Court were identified.

The UK Government has spent a total of $85,646 in external legal expenses related to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and Local Government Charter Bills, which were unanimously passed by the Scottish Parliament in the last session.

Sign up for our political newsletter.

Sign up for our political newsletter.

The Scottish government has spent more than $12,000 more than the UK government at $97,850 to defend its position and the legislative powers of the bill.

The total taxpayer cost of bringing UNCRC and local government bills to the Supreme Court is at least 183,000.Read More

read more

The Scottish Minister has confirmed that school exams will continue next year.

Supreme Court judges have ruled that a bill to incorporate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into Scottish law was beyond the powers of the Scottish Parliament.

The British government has referred the bill to the Supreme Court due to concerns about whether it is a competent bill for Holyrood’s passage.

In the ruling, Sir Reed said the bill was drafted in a way that went beyond Holyrood’s authority and undermined Scottish law.

This has been criticized by Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney for placing Scotland in an outrageous constitutional position.

According to a free-form response to The Scotsman, the total cost of a court action against taxpayers is at least 183,496, and internal resources that are free of charge are also more likely to be allocated to handling disputes.

A UK government source defended the decision to bring the Scottish government to court on the bill, saying SNP ministers had been warned that the bill was outside Holyrood’s jurisdiction.

The source said: Our concerns about the bill have nothing to do with its policy goals. Rather, it noted that the British Parliament would affect its ability to legislate in Scotland by imposing legal obligations on the British Minister of Reserves.

Unfortunately, our warnings and suggestions for changes have been ignored. The relevant part of the bill has therefore been referred to the Supreme Court, which has agreed with us on all points.”

The source also added, accusing the SNP of doing bills and politics ahead of the Holyrood election in May. This has resulted in wasting time and money and delaying important legislation.

During the Holyrood election, SNP ministers used the case to argue that Conservative politicians were blocking further protections for children.

Scottish Green Human Rights Spokesperson Maggie Chapman said the 85,000 UK spending was disastrous.

She said: It is horrifying that the Boris Johnsons government has spent tens of thousands of pounds in public money to deny the rights of children in Scotland. The figures quoted also do not include the internal expenditures of the department itself, so costs would be quite high.

“While the fact that an inheritance agreement can be annulled at the whims of the Conservative government in Westminster continues to be frustrated, it is clearly not flexible enough to allow us to incorporate children’s rights into law.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Office said: “It was important to find legal clarity in the UK Supreme Court because it is important that all laws clearly reflect the powers and roles of both the Scottish Parliament and the Government.”

The Scottish government and the SNP were contacted for comment.

Editor’s Message:

Thanks for reading this article. As the changes in consumer habits caused by the coronavirus affect advertisers, we are turning to support more than ever.

If you haven’t already, consider supporting trusted, fact-checked journalism by choosing a digital subscription.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/total-taxpayer-cost-of-children-rights-bill-referral-hits-ps183k-after-uk-government-spend-confirmed-3504865 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos