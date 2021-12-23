U.S. Supreme Court to hear Biden vaccine warrant cases





WASHINGTON, Dec.22 (Reuters) – The United States Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear disputes over the Biden administration’s national mandate for COVID-19 vaccine or testing for large businesses and a requirement to separate vaccine for healthcare workers.

The court’s brief order said the court will hear oral argument on January 7 in both cases, with decisions likely to follow sooner rather than later.

The court, which has a Conservative 6-3 majority, has delayed action on the emergency requests in both cases which called for an immediate ruling. The workplace mandate is currently in effect nationwide, while healthcare worker mandates are blocked in half of America’s 50 states.

The White House is confident in legal authority for both terms, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement, and the Justice Department “will vigorously defend both in the Supreme Court.”

The challenges have reached the High Court as the new, highly transmissible variant of Omicron rises, with public health officials bracing for a “tidal wave” of cases in the United States. Read more

An appeals court allowed the workplace warrant, which covers 80 million U.S. workers, to take effect on Friday, prompting companies, states and other groups challenging the policy to ask the Supreme Court to block it.

The other case concerns whether the administration can demand that healthcare workers at facilities that treat federally-funded Medicare and Medicaid patients receive injections while the litigation continues.

The Biden administration has asked the court to allow the policy to go into effect in 24 states where it has been blocked by lower courts. He’s also stranded in Texas in a separate non-court case.

President Joe Biden unveiled regulations in September to increase adult immunization rates to fight the pandemic, which has killed more than 800,000 Americans and weighed on the economy.

Among the challengers are 27 majority Republican-led states, various individual companies and corporate groups, and two groups of religious entities, including the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. Business challengers include the National Federation of Independent Businesses, a business group that represents small businesses.

The 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati last week lifted a November injunction that blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) workplace rule, which applies to businesses. with at least 100 workers.

The healthcare worker rule, also challenged by majority Republican-led states, required more than 2 million unvaccinated healthcare workers to receive a first dose of the vaccine by December 6.

Medicare and Medicaid are federal programs that provide health care to the elderly, disabled, or low-income.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Chris Reese, Peter Cooney and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

