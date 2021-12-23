US tests struggle to keep up with Omicron





NEW YORK / WASHINGTON, December 22 (Reuters) – An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Omicron variant exceeds testing capacity in high-infection areas like New York City, in part due to understaffing among healthcare workers and the limited number of open testing sites, according to interviews with more than a dozen officials, healthcare providers and testers.

Some testing centers, such as the New York-area CityMD, have had to close sites due to a lack of workers, causing long lines at others, they say. Demand is being exacerbated by a months-long shortage of rapid home tests at pharmacies that has worsened in the hardest-hit areas.

The highly contagious variant of Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States over the past 10 days. Infections in the United States have doubled since early November to a seven-day average of more than 150,000 cases per day, according to a Reuters tally. A national lab company said testing increased by more than 30% over the past week. States with increasing infections, such as Ohio and Texas, have also said they are struggling to keep up with demand.

“The problem… in our community is access,” said Dr. John D’Angelo, who heads emergency medicine at Northwell Health, a health system in New York City. “The demand for rapid tests results in long queues at our test sites. “

A spokesperson for XpresCheck, which provides COVID-19 testing at 11 U.S. airports, said recent staff shortages had worsened the impact of rising infections, resulting in longer wait times for testing at airports.

The United States suffers from a shortage of workers in all industries, with about 11 million available jobs unfilled, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In health care and social work, about 8.3% of jobs are vacant based on October federal data, about 1.5 percentage points above the overall rate.

“Our big double hit is an Omicron push… with unprecedented burnout of our healthcare workers,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Demand for testing will likely increase through January based on current patterns of the virus spread, said Mark Stevenson, director of operations at Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO.N), a tester.

The White House has invested $ 3 billion since September with the goal of quadruple U.S. production of rapid home tests to 200 million per month by December.

Several testers told Reuters they had more than doubled their capacity in recent months, bringing tens of millions of additional tests to market each month.

That would still be far less than the number of rapid home tests that health experts say are needed for the country’s 330 million people.

The White House said on Tuesday it would open testing centers across the country, starting with one in New York City before Christmas. It also plans to deliver 500 million rapid home tests for free directly to consumers starting in January.

“By the time these tests are rolled out, we will most likely be right in the middle of the peak, if not past,” said Sam Scarpino, executive director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation’s Pandemic Prevention Institute.

Thermo Fisher said it was increasing its supply from around 5 million COVID-19 tests per week in October to as many as 20 million by the end of the year. Quidel Corp (QDEL.O) says it has increased its test output at a rate of around 70 million per month, up from around 20 million earlier this year.

Testmaker InBios International, one of 11 home tests approved by the FDA, plans to deliver up to 5 million tests per month starting in January. Experts warn that the White House’s purchases of 500 million rapid tests could divert supplies from retailers and some healthcare providers.

A report by the Kaiser Health Foundation assessing the availability of four rapid home COVID-19 tests at six major U.S. online retailers found that the tests were not available 73% of the time in November, up from 95% in September.

“Test makers can only perform a finite number of tests,” said Lindsey Dawson, associate director of health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“Whether what’s left … is enough for consumers looking to get tested at their pharmacy (or) community health center is something we will need to watch out for.”

Reporting by Carl O’Donnell in New York and Ahmed Aboulenein in Washington; Additional reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Washington, Deena Beasley in Los Angeles and Michael Erman in New Jersey; Editing by Caroline Humer and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

