Top 20 Web Publishers Revealed





Data from the UKOM-approved UK Standard for Measuring Online Audiences show that Reach has overtook the BBC to become its own publisher with the largest number of viewers in the UK.

It reached 38.1 million (76% reach) in November, reaching total customers from national brands including Mirror, Express, Star and Daily Record and dozens of regional sites.

This overtook the site’s BBC (38 million viewers), which saw a 2.7% decline compared to the previous month. Last month, the BBC was the UK’s leading publisher.

However, the two publishers were once again pushed back by four American tech giants, the only website publishers to reach more than 40 million people in the UK in November. Alphabet, which includes Google’s search and YouTube homepage, was the number one online organization in the UK, reaching 49.5 million people aged 15 and over, reaching 99% of British internet users.

Meta’s sites formerly known as Facebook, including Facebook and Instagram, were the second most popular, reaching 48.8 million (98% of Internet users aged 15 and over). Amazon reached 45.9 million (92% reach) and Microsoft reached 40.6 million (81% reach).

In the past month, six organizations have reached over 75% of web users. In November, the NHS website expanded its list of six sites to seven, as more than 37 million people (75% of Internet users aged 15 and over) accessed the NHS site in November. Omicron variant.

Reach, the highest-ranking homegrown site, was also the top-ranked news brand in November, according to the Ipsos iris metric to measure its online audience.

Three other newspaper brands, such as October, made it into the top 20. Mail Metro Media (online brands including MailOnline, Metro.co.uk and inews.co.uk) have 30.8 million (62% reached), News UK sites 29.2 million (59% reached), The Independent and Evening Standard reached 21.4 million (43% reached). All three news brands saw monthly viewership declines, with The Independent and Evening Standard recording the biggest declines at 5.7%. Reach was the only news brand in the top 20 in November to see a smaller audience than October.

Hearst, a media company that includes Cosmopolitan.com and Harpersbazaar.com in its brand portfolio, reached 21.2 million (43%). Last month, Hearst saw the largest monthly increase in visitors among the top 20 organizations. However, in November, the company’s audience declined 4.4%.

Future had one of the largest monthly audience growth among the top 20. Second only to Sainsburys. Online audiences for magazine publishers and media companies increased 6.8% in November to 20.9 million.

Ipsos iris replaced Comscore as the industry-recognized standard this year. Ipsos iris data were derived in part from a panel of 10,000 people aged 15 years and older designed to represent the country. Participants installed meters on 25,000 personal devices to passively measure website and app usage.

This data can be combined with data from tagged participating websites to identify and record every device that visits the site.

This is the second in a new monthly series from Press Gazette that will track the audience and reach of top UK online brands.

Read the range of previous months below.

October 2021

According to data from the UKOM-approved UK Standard for Measuring Online Users, the four US tech giants are the only website publishers in the UK that reach more than 40 million people per month.

Alphabet’s website, including Google’s homepage for search and YouTube, reached 49.7 million people aged 15 and over using the internet in the UK in October.

Facebook sites, including Facebook and Instagram, were the second most popular, reaching 48.7 million (98% of Internet users aged 15 and over), while Amazon reached 45.7 million (92% of reach).

Only two organizations have reached more than 75% of web users. The Microsoft site reached 41.1 million (82%) in October, and 39.1 million (78% of Internet users aged 15 and over) accessed the BBC site. The data includes all BBC site visitors, not just news pages, but the BBC is also the highest ranked news provider.

Reach, the second highest ranked news provider, has had up to 38 million visitors (76% reach).

Three other news brands made it into the top 20 according to the Ipsos iris metric for measuring online audiences. Mail Metro Media (online brands including MailOnline, Metro.co.uk and inews.co.uk) had 31.5 million (63%), News UK sites 29.6 million (59%) and over 15 and Evening with The Independent Standard reached 22.7 million (45% reached).

Media company Hearst, which includes Cosmopolitan.com and Harpersbazaar.com in its large portfolio of brands, reached 22.2 million (45%). The company saw the largest increase in visitors in the top 20 compared to the previous month (October audiences were 16% higher than September). The other top 20 organizations with significant audience growth compared to September were Independent and Evening Standard (up 8%).

