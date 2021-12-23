Covid: US military says it is on the verge of developing vaccine against all variants and coronaviruses





The US Department of Defense (DOD) is just weeks away from announcing a vaccine that can fight Covid-19, including the Omicron and Delta variants, and other coronaviruses that have killed millions of people worldwide.

The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, DOD’s largest biomedical research center, is set to make a breakthrough after two years of work on a vaccine that would work not only against existing strains and variants, but also against other potentials, Defense One reported. . The White House confirmed the article to The Independent in an email.

The Walter Reeds vaccine, named the Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle Covid-19 vaccine, or SpFN, completed animal trials earlier this year with positive results. Phase 1 human trials were also conducted this year with positive results, said Kayvon Modjarrad, director of the infectious diseases branch of Walter Reeds.

The military said in a press release last week that the vaccine was under development as part of its pan-SARS strategy, which plans to tackle the current pandemic and prepare for a future one. Phase 1 human trials began in April this year and said the first scans will show whether the potency and extent of SpFN is transferred to humans.

The vaccine has yet to undergo phase 2 and phase 3 trials, while the results of phase 1 are under review.

It’s very exciting to get to this for our whole team and I think for the whole army too, said Dr Modjarrad.

The institute said it took longer than expected for human trials because the vaccine had to be tested on people who had not been inoculated or infected with Covid to know its effectiveness.

With Omicron, there is no way to really escape this virus. You will not be able to avoid it. So I think very soon the whole world will be vaccinated or infected, Dr Modjarrad said.

We need to assess it in the real world and try to understand how the vaccine works in a much larger number of people who have already been vaccinated with something else to begin with or who have been sick in the past, he said. he adds.

Walter Reed has yet to reveal the name of his industrial partner, who would undertake the wider deployment of the vaccine.

The research institute said it was focusing on the longer game to understand how viruses mutate and not just the original emergence of SARS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/covid-vaccine-omicron-variants-us-army-b1980687.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos