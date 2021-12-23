



There are 39 places on the list in the city status competition, along with cities across the UK.

The competition is part of the Queens 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebration.

It also includes, for the first time, British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies located in the Cayman Islands, Gibraltar and the Falklands.

Another first of the Congress, the Panel of Experts will work with Ministers to make recommendations prior to Her Majesty’s approval.

As part of the competition to celebrate the 2022 Platinum Jubilee, 39 locations across the UK and UK Overseas Territories have applied for city status.

A victorious city status can revitalize a community and provide new opportunities for the people who live there. As with previous winners Perth and Preston, the local economy has benefited from improved national and global status.

For the first time ever, British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies have been eligible to apply for titles as part of the competition.

Nearly 8,000 miles away, Stanley in the Falkland Islands is one of the places to apply and has also had entries from Gibraltar and the Cayman Islands.

Steve Barclay, Prime Minister of the Principality of Lancaster, said:

Today’s announcement is a celebration of the rich and diverse community that makes up our friends not only in the UK, but farther in the Falklands, Gibraltar and Cayman Islands.

To celebrate Her Majesty’s 70th reign, it is appropriate that we expand our competition to include those parts of the world where the Queen is so dear to her.

A city’s status is not only about a region’s pride, it can provide tangible level-up benefits to businesses and regions, as is evident from many applications. Best of luck to everyone who applied.

The contest is part of a series of celebrations designed to commemorate Her Majesty’s historic 70-year reign.

Applicants were asked to talk about the unique identities and communities that they felt their region deserved to be a city, and the royal associations of the region.

The Cabinet also announced 12 cities competing for Lord Provost or Lord Mayor status, including Newport and Perth, which previously won city status at Queens Golden and Diamond Jubilee.

Culture Minister Nadine Dorries said:

Her Majesty The Queens Platinum Jubilee is an exciting opportunity for regions to become cities and level up opportunities for all. This competition not only boosts the pride and potential of the region, but is a great way to celebrate His Majesty’s 70th year of reign.

Good luck with everything. 2022 will be a year of pride and celebration, with a four-day weekend for the Platinum Jubilee, along with other blockbuster events including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and Unboxed, advocating UK creativity.

Unlike previous civil honor contests, the expert panel works closely with the Minister to make recommendations before being approved by Her Majesty the Queen.

Preston Business Improvement District Chair John Boydell said:

Preston’s winning city status aroused interest in the city from both the buying public and those thinking of investing in the city. I think that made Preston a place to do business.

A final decision will be made in the spring of 2022 and will be announced shortly thereafter as part of the Queens Platinum Jubilee celebration. A full list of applicants can be found below.

Note to editors Contest support was unaffected by the Southend-on-Sea Award, created specifically to recognize Sir David Amess and his long-standing campaign on behalf of Southend. List of places to apply for city status

Alster, Warwickshire

Valleymina, Antrim County

Bangor, County Down

Blackburn, Lancashire

Bolsover, Derbyshire

Boston, Lincolnshire

Bournemouth, Dorset

Collain, Londonderry County

Colchester, Essex

Crawley, West Sussex

Crew, Cheshire

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Dorchester, Dorset

Douglas, Isle of Man

Dudley, West Midlands

Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway

Dunfermline, pipe

Elgin, Moray

Georgetown, Cayman Islands

Gibraltar, Gibraltar

Oysters, East Yorkshire

Greenock, Renfrewshire

Guildford, Surrey

Livingston, West Rhodian

Marazion, Cornwall

Medway, Kent

Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Newport and Charisbrook, Isle of Wight

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Oban, Argyle, Butte

Reading, Berkshire

Phil, Isle of Man

St Andrews, Fife

Stanley, Falkland Islands

South Ayrshire, Ayrshire and Aaron

Warrington, Cheshire

Warwick, Warwickshire

Wrexham, Clyde

List of cities that have applied for permanent/mayor status

Bath, Somerset

Derby, Derbyshire

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Inverness, Inverness

Lancaster, Lancashire

Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Newport, Gwent

Perth, Perth, Kinross

Southampton, Hampshire

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Wolverhampton, West Midlands

Worcestershire, Worcestershire

full panel

Peter Lee: Chief of the Constitutional Bureau of the Cabinet Office

Ben Dean: Director of Sports, Gambling and Ritual, Department of Culture, Media and Sports

Catherine Francis: Director of Local Government and Public Services, Department of Level Up, Housing and Community

Laurence Rocky: Director of the Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland

Roger Lewis: President Amguddfa Cymru (National Museum of Wales)

Kate Mavor, CEO, Heritage England

Sir Neil Mendoza: Director of Cultural Restoration and Renewal

Kathryn Thomson, Chief Executive Officer, National Museums NI

