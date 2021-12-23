Wreckage of last US slave ship remains largely intact on Alabama coastExBulletin





This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows the remains of the Clotilda, the last known American ship involved in the transatlantic slave trade. AP .

toggle AP caption

PA

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama. Researchers studying the wreckage of the last American slave ship, buried in the mud on the Alabama coast since its scuttling in 1860, have made the surprising discovery that most of the wooden schooner remains intact, including the pen that was used to imprison African captives during the brutal crossing of the Atlantic Ocean.

While the top of the two-masted Clotilda has disappeared, the section below the bridge where Africans captured and stocks were held is still largely in one piece after being buried for decades in a section of river that was not dredged, said archaeologist James Delgado of Florida-based SEARCH Inc.

At least two-thirds of the ship remains, and the existence of the unlit and unventilated slave enclosure, constructed during the voyage by the addition of a bulkhead where people were retained as cargo under the main deck for for weeks, raises questions about whether food and water containers, chains and even human DNA could remain in the shell, Delgado said.

“It’s an amazing revelation,” he said in an interview.

The find reinforces the research value of the remains of the Clotilda and sets them apart from all other wrecks, Delgado said. The discovery was confirmed in a report provided to The Associated Press and led to the site being placed on the National Register of Historic Places in November.

“This is the most intact wreck (of a slave ship) ever to be found,” he said. “It’s because he’s sitting in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta with fresh water and the mud protecting him that he’s still here.”

For Joycelyn Davis, sixth generation granddaughter of African captive Charlie Lewis and vice-president of the Clotilda Descendants Association, the story of what happened over 160 years ago is best told through those involved. , and not through a sunken ship. But she said she was excited to hear more about what was discovered, adding, “I think it’s going to be a surprise to all of us.”

The Clotilda was the last known ship to transport African captives to the southern United States to be enslaved there. Nearly 27 meters long, it left Mobile, Alabama on an illegal trip to buy people decades after Congress banned the trade in 1808.

The ship had crossed the ocean on a trip financed by a wealthy businessman whose descendants remain important in Mobile. The captain of the Clotilda transferred his human cargo from the ship once it arrived in Alabama and set the ship on fire to hide evidence of the voyage. But most of the ship did not catch fire and remained in the river.

Featured on navigation charts since the 1950s, the wreck was publicly identified as that of Clotilda in 2019 and has been explored and investigated since then, Delgado said.

The state has set aside $ 1 million for preservation and research, and additional work planned at the site in early 2022 could show what’s inside the hull, Delgado said. But a lot more work is needed to determine if the ship could ever be pulled out of the mud and exposed, as some have suggested.

“Generally raising is a very expensive proposition. I feel like even though she’s survived she’s more fragile than people think,” Delgado said. “A recovery could be a very delicate operation and also a very expensive and time consuming process.”

Freed after the South lost the Civil War, some of the African slaves who were transported to America on the Clotilda settled in a community they started called Africatown USA a few miles north of downtown Mobile.

A documentary about the now impoverished community of Alabama-born filmmaker Margaret Brown titled “Descendant” will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and the descendants of the Clotilda captives are planning an annual reunion in February. Work is underway on a new museum which is believed to be a catalyst for tourism and new development in the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/22/1067078342/wreckage-of-last-slave-ship-clotilda-alabama The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos