Financial conditions in the United States remain easy even as the Fed withdraws its stimulus measures





U.S. financial conditions are almost the most accommodating on record, even as the Federal Reserve has started to step up its exit from the coronavirus-era stimulus in a bid to tackle high inflation.

Measures of financial conditions have tightened only slightly since the Fed meeting last week, according to economists at Goldman Sachs, who produce a closely watched index that takes into account changes in the US stock market, the costs of borrowing for businesses, dollar movements and financing. charges to the US government.

Despite the hawkish pivot, US stocks have remained dynamic around all-time highs, while yields on US Treasuries remain stubbornly low by historical standards.

The fact that companies have had little difficulty listing their stocks on the stock exchange or soliciting lenders for new credit underscores the extraordinary levels of liquidity flowing through the global financial system and presents a headache for policymakers in the world. Fed seeking to calm the economy and control inflation.

“The goal is to slow things down and hope inflation drops,” said Laura Rosner-Warburton, senior economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives. “To do this, the financial conditions need to be a little more stringent. “

The Fed is very sensitive to financial conditions, as it offers a measure of how changes in central bank policy and the global economic outlook are reflected in the real world. Jay Powell, its chairman, acknowledged this last week. He stressed that the economy no longer needed such huge emergency aid, but despite the central bank’s new plans to reduce its asset purchase program more quickly, financial conditions would still remain ” accommodating ”.

The stimulus is now expected to cease completely by the end of March – a significant step for the Fed, which more than doubled the size of its balance sheet as it sought to support financial markets and support the economy during the crisis.

An early end to the so-called “taper” forces the central bank to raise interest rates sooner – something officials now believe they could do three times next year in an effort to tackle the inflation, which has reached the fastest rate in almost 40 years. year. This is a much more aggressive approach than it was just three months ago, when the Federal Open Market Committee and other regional Fed Chairmen were equally divided over the prospects of a single hike in prices. rate in 2022.

Another three-quarter-point interest rate hike is now slated for 2023, with two more slated for 2024. These interest rate hikes are expected to portend tighter financial conditions and slow the economy, pushing the economy higher. the costs of a mortgage, business loan or interest on a credit card bill.

One of the main reasons financial conditions remained so loose was that investors were betting that the Fed might not be able to raise interest rates as much as it hoped if economic growth slows more. than expected, said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen and a former staff member at the New York branch of the central bank.

That prospect came to fruition this week after the Biden administration’s landmark $ 1.75 billion social spending bill was blocked by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. An alarming increase in Covid-19 cases linked to the emerging variant Omicron has also clouded the outlook.

“As the spending bill publicly slumps and the growth outlook is a bit weaker for the first quarter because of Omicron, the Fed may not have to tighten as much as it thinks,” he said. Nick said. “The Fed is going to have a lot of reason to be patient if it wants to.”

Market measures of interest rate expectations already suggest deep skepticism about the Fed’s projected path. Secure overnight finance rate futures, which are used by traders to hedge against interest rate fluctuations, imply that the Fed will hike rates less than three times next year before finally to stagnate at around 1.4% in 2024. This is well below 2.1%. cent suggested in the dot plot of individual interest rate projections released by the Fed this month.

Higher inflation figures in the coming months could shake financial markets further, with stocks approaching record territory despite the Fed’s decision to tighten policy, some investors have warned. This is of particular concern to some, given the low yields on Treasuries and the fact that short-term funding markets expect a relatively shallow upward cycle. If rates on either go up, it could send waves to the credit and equity markets.

“If inflation remains high, the Fed will have to move faster,” said Steve Kane, co-director of fixed income investments at TCW. “This is where financial conditions can tighten very quickly and you could really upend the basket of apples.”

Fed governor Christopher Waller previously argued for a central bank interest rate hike in March, several months earlier than the futures markets currently suggest. Other senior officials may soon back the move if price pressures continue to show clear signs of spread beyond the sectors most susceptible to disruption from the pandemic.

“If you start to see the accelerated decline in Fed buying and a live meeting in March for a possible rate hike [and] financial conditions are starting to get tougher, you will see that this will translate into significant volatility in the markets, ”said Erik Knutzen, director of multi-asset class investments at Neuberger Berman.

