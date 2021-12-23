More than 600,000 people in the UK quarantined for Christmas due to coronavirus | covid





More than 600,000 people across the UK must be quarantined for the coronavirus over Christmas after a record 119,789 people test positive, the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

The surge triggered by the Omicron variant means that 608,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK since December 18 and in the UK since December 15 are still in quarantine on December 25, The Guardian analyzed. did.

If daily cases continue to rise or rise further, an area of ​​750,000 could be banned from leaving home to meet relatives, go for a Christmas walk or work for a critical service like the NHS.

New guidelines for England, released on Wednesday, shortened the quarantine period for those who were completely clear in the lateral flow test from 10 days to 7 days. The rest of the UK is held for 10 days.

The record 119,789 cases in the 24-hour period through Thursday 9 am represents an increase of 139% and 53% per week versus 50,023 new cases recorded two weeks ago. Wednesday recorded over 100,000 Covid cases for the first time in the UK and Omicron is by far the most contagious strain.

An additional 147 people have died from Covid-related causes, with the UK total number of people for Covid on death certificates at 171,801, the 7th highest in the world. The daily death toll is relatively stable.

The number of daily hospitalizations soared from 813 the previous day to 1004, and this week, up 4.4% from the previous 7 days.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday that compared to those infected with the delta strain, patients with Omicron have up to a 70% lower risk of hospitalization.

However, concerns have been raised about the impact of the high incidence on the number of employees in sectors such as health, transportation and retail.

NHS England’s national medical director, Stephen Powis, said health care is at war and medical staff are fighting Omicron. The number of employee days lost to COVID-19 across the NHS England was 124,855 last week, up 38% from 92,277 the previous week.

Powis said they are once again working hard to combat the rise in COVID-19 infections and that employees are doing everything possible to prepare for Omicron’s uncertain challenges.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said ministers will not announce any further restrictions in the UK before Christmas.

His comment comes after leaks and speculation about whether Boris Johnson will take action after Christmas. The prime minister said on Tuesday that further measures cannot be ruled out after Christmas as Omicron is moving at an unprecedented speed.

The patient capital of London hospitals reached 2,097 as of 8 a.m. Thursday, the highest level since February 27, according to the NHS England show. Across the UK, 7,080 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, compared to the January 18 high of 34,336.

According to the UKHSA, another 16,817 cases of the Omicron strain were found after sequencing in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of countries to 90,906. Since most PCR tests are not ordered, the actual number may be much higher.

