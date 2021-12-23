U.S. shelters received a record 122,000 unaccompanied migrant children in 2021





The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) shelter system accommodated 122,000 migrant children who were detained in the United States without their parents in fiscal 2021, an all-time record that broke previous records, according to new government figures obtained by CBS News.

In fiscal 2016 and 2019, when previous records were set, the HHS received 59,000 and 69,000 unaccompanied migrant children, respectively, according to historical government statistics. In a six-month period starting in March, more than 92,000 unaccompanied minors were transferred to HHS.

The record number of shelter transfers was fueled by the unprecedented 147,000 unaccompanied children arriving at the US-Mexico border in fiscal 2021, which ended in October.

This year’s historic wave of child migration, which initially peaked in March before reaching a new all-time high in July, has posed major logistical, humanitarian and political challenges for the Biden administration, which has refused to use a COVID-19 policy launched under the former president. Donald Trump will deport unaccompanied minors.

“The program faced an unprecedented challenge earlier this year,” a senior official with the Office of Refugee Resettlement, the HHS agency that cares for unaccompanied children, told CBS News on Wednesday.

The official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal plans, said the HHS is preparing for another potential large increase in migrant child arrivals next year by increasing the capacity of traditional shelters and identifying two sites in New Mexico and North Carolina that could be converted into emergency housing. facilities.

Arrivals at the border of unaccompanied children have declined since the summer, but US authorities recorded the treatment of nearly 14,000 migrant minors traveling without parents last month, the highest count for a November of the story.

New migrants wait to enter the admission area of ​​the Donna Processing Center, operated by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), the primary detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley in Donna, Texas, on March 30, 2021. DARIO LOPEZ- MILLS / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Just weeks after President Biden took office, HHS shelters reached their maximum capacity during the time of the pandemic. In March, the US Border Patrol facility, which is not designed to hold children beyond 72 hours, became dangerously overcrowded with unaccompanied minors the HHS did not have the space to house.

In response, the Biden administration converted more than a dozen convention centers, military installations, labor camps and other facilities into “emergency reception sites” to rapidly process and house the number. record of children illegally crossing the southern border without their parents. It also reopened a dormant “influx” facility.

HHS emergency sites alleviated severe overcrowding inside Border Patrol facilities. But they also highlighted the risks of placing migrant children in makeshift housing that was not designed to house minors and did not meet the standards of care applied in traditional HHS shelters.

Conditions varied from one emergency site to another. But two of them were brutally closed in the spring, including a warehouse in Houston where migrant girls said they were given undercooked food, limited access to showers and a lack of outdoor recreation.

At the larger site, a tent complex inside Fort Bliss Army Base in Texas, migrant teens reported mental health issues, inadequate services and extended stays. Children were constantly monitored there for escape attempts, panic attacks and self-harm. After the conditions were made public in June, the HHS took corrective action.

Most emergency sites have since closed, with the exception of three facilities, including the Fort Bliss tent camp. There are no immediate plans to shut down the sites, the senior HHS official said, noting that one of them, a former labor camp in Pecos, Texas, is in the process of being converted. into a more permanent “surge” facility.

The HHS has prepared to be able to open an “influx” facility at a college campus in Greensboro, NC, and a summer camp in Glorieta, New Mexico, if the traditional shelter space is available. exhausted again, the senior department official said.

The department also instituted several policies this year to speed up the placement of unaccompanied children with sponsors, typically family members residing in the United States, reducing their average length of stay at HHS facilities to 30 days, from 102 days. days on average in 2020.

More than 107,000 migrant children in the care of HHS were handed over to sponsors in fiscal 2021, another record. The states with the most placements were Texas, Florida, California and New York, which collectively took in over 45,000 unaccompanied children.

As of Wednesday, HHS had nearly 12,000 unaccompanied minors in its care, a 46% drop from the record 22,500 children it housed at one point in April. About 2,800 children remained at the three emergency housing sites on Wednesday, according to internal HHS data.

Young migrants play football in Cotton Logistics’ oilfield housing that was built in 2012 to temporarily house oil industry workers in Midland, Texas on April 5, 2021. ADREES LATIF / REUTERS

Leecia Welch, a lawyer representing migrant children in a federal court case, said HHS should focus on speeding up sponsor verification and increasing bed capacity in shelters and foster homes . Citing multiple visits, including to Fort Bliss, Welch called the emergency site system “a complete failure as a way to deal with traumatized children.”

“We urge the government to do deep soul-searching and learn from the mistakes of the past, especially with regard to the need for more foster homes for immigrant children,” said Welch, the group’s senior counsel for Children’s Rights based in New York.

Next year, the HHS will also have to respond to objections from Republican-led states to the relocation of unaccompanied minors. Texas and Florida both announced measures this year to restrict state child welfare licenses for HHS shelters housing migrant children, prompting the Biden administration to consider a federal license.

The vast majority of migrant children who came into the care of HHS during the past fiscal year were from Central America. According to the figures, 47% were from Guatemala, 32% from Honduras and 13% from El Salvador. Mexican children made up only 1% of unaccompanied minors transferred to HHS facilities.

Almost three-quarters of all migrant children in HHS care in the past fiscal year were adolescents between the ages of 15 and 17, statistics show. The 13 and 14 year olds made up 13% of minors who were taken into HHS care, while the remaining 16% were 12 years old or younger, a group the government calls “tender age” children.

According to the data, around two-thirds of unaccompanied minors sent to HHS supportive housing in fiscal year 2021 were boys. Girls accounted for 34% of transfers to HHS.

Migration experts said the historic number of unaccompanied minors detained in the United States this year was in part due to the persisting conditions in some Central American communities, including crushing poverty, hunger, lack of economic opportunities, violence and displacement caused by natural disasters.

Mr Biden’s election, along with some policy changes announced by his administration, also led smugglers to tell young migrants that they had a better chance of being allowed to stay in the United States than under Trump, the experts said.

Another powerful push factor is the desire for family reunification. More than 80% of unaccompanied children who are in care in the United States have family members in the United States, many of whom are also undocumented, according to government estimates.

“A lot of children in the countries of northern Central America have parents or other family members here. And they want to be with their families, which is a very human thing,” Essey Workie said, researcher at the Migration Policy Institute who studies US policies affecting unaccompanied minors.

