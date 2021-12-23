Live News: Daily Covid infections in the UK hit a record close to 120,000.





New York State has reported more than 28,000 new cases of Covid-19, setting a daily case record for the fifth time in six days.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that an additional 28,924 infections were reported in the state, reflecting the December 21st case.

Hochul said in a press briefing that there was an infection rate of about 115 per 100,000 people statewide. “This virus is going vertical. It will happen right away,” he added.

Data from the New York State Department of Health show that New York’s daily number of cases surpassed 20,000 on December 16 for the first time since the outbreak began, and has remained at that level ever since. This surpassed the previous record of 23,391 people reported on December 19th.

The current surge in coronavirus cases in New York and across the United States has been largely driven by a new strain of Omicron. Earlier this week, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that about 73% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States during the week ended December 18 were associated with Omicron. That makes it the dominant strain in the United States.

The rate of Omicron cases is significantly higher than the national average for CDC-designated areas, including New York. In the week ending December 18, Omicron was estimated to have accounted for 92% of “Region 2” cases at institutions comprising New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

“It’s not the number of infected people that keep me awake at night, but the number of people hospitalized,” Hochul said at a briefing. She said in recent weeks the decision to suspend elective surgery in state hospitals and the need to provide access to additional Covid-19 injections in nursing homes as part of an effort to proactively protect the health care system and lower the risk of being overwhelmed pointed out the requirement. .

Hochul said the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations across the state “is growing,” but at 4,452, two-thirds of what it was a year ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/d8741069-9517-4cc8-ae3b-e585ee6cb5a1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos