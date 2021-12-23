U.S. government must embrace stablecoins to maintain dollar dominance – TechCrunch





Connor Spelliscy Contributor

Connor Spelliscy is a blockchain researcher with a focus on policy and governance. He founded the DAO Research Collective and co-founded blockchain advocacy organizations in the United States and Canada. More posts from this contributor Demonstration of 15 contact tracing and other tools designed to mitigate the impact of COVID-19

The TechCrunch Global Affairs project examines the increasingly intertwined relationship between the tech industry and global politics.

Skeptics of the burgeoning web3 industry are attacking it for a number of reasons. One criticism that resonates in Washington is that digital currency could undermine the country’s current monetary system, even the US dollar itself.

But while digital assets have undeniably revolutionized traditional financial services, they are far from being the enemies of the dollar. In fact, one type of digital asset, stablecoin, has the potential to cement the dominance of the USD globally. But if the United States is to capitalize on the potential of stablecoins, policymakers and regulators must take a measured approach to regulation.

Stablecoins are a digital asset class designed to maintain a stable price over time. They differ from other digital assets in that their price is often pegged to fiat currencies, usually USD. They have also evolved considerably since Facebook attempted to launch its own Libra stablecoin two years ago (a project so unpopular that Facebook later renamed it Diem).

Facebook initially conceived of Libra as a new currency, pegging it to a basket of currencies and fiat securities rather than just one. Policymakers around the world have criticized Libra and cited its potential to threaten global financial stability, abuse data privacy and undermine monetary policy. Former President Donald Trump has said Libra will have little reputation or reliability and that the only real currency in the United States is the dollar.

Fast forward to today and the special connection of stablecoins to the dollar gives them the potential to expand the dollar’s dominance rather than threaten it. However, this potential will only be realized if enough US policymakers understand the promise of stablecoins and pass reasonable regulations that encourage, rather than hinder, innovation.

Exponential growth of stablecoins

Widespread use of stablecoins is accelerating, with the market growing from $ 5 billion in December 2019 to over $ 158 billion in December 2021.

One of the reasons for this growth is the inherent advantages of stablecoins over current financial technologies. For example, stablecoins can be transferred instantly to anyone in the world with little to no transaction fees.

For a tangible example of the impact of stablecoins, consider their use by migrant workers. Typically, workers send their money home through traditional financial institutions. The process can take weeks and costs an average of 7% of a worker’s earnings in transfer and conversion fees. Stablecoins, on the other hand, allow migrant workers to send their wages home instantly for next to nothing.

Stablecoins increase demand for USD

Since all major stablecoins are denominated in USD, their exponential adoption around the world gives the United States a critical opportunity to expand dollar dominance. Meanwhile, major stablecoin issuers like Circle hold their reserves in USD and short-term US Treasuries. This both increases the demand for USD and makes dollars more accessible to buyers around the world. These developments make the United States better positioned than any other country to take advantage of consumer interest in this new technology.

The market for stable coins will likely support an inordinate demand for USD given the network effects reinforcing the current popularity of USD backed stable coins. This is especially true in countries where demand for USD is unmet, such as Argentina, where the government restricts its citizens’ access to hard currencies.

What could possibly go wrong for the United States?

Despite its potential, ill-designed regulations could kill the stablecoins industry in the United States while the industry thrives overseas. A lack of regulatory clarity for blockchain companies has already prompted U.S. founders to move their operations to jurisdictions with clearer and / or more permissive regulations, such as Singapore, Portugal, and the Cayman Islands. Fidelity Investments, one of the best-known investment advisers in the Americas, has notably launched its Bitcoin ETF in Canada, as regulators have yet to clear a similar offering in the United States.

In addition, the recently passed Infrastructure Bill contains unenforceable digital asset tax reporting requirements which, if left unchanged, would reinforce the growing tendency for blockchain companies to move overseas. Policymakers have responded to this threat by trying to change these requirements, including through the bipartisan Keep Innovation In America law, but they might not succeed in time.

On stablecoins in particular, policymakers are divided. The recent Senate Banking Committee hearing on stablecoins struck a harsh tone. Senators cited many of the same concerns they had with Libra, demonstrating a lack of understanding or interest in the different types of stablecoins. Meanwhile, a bipartisan congressional committee surprised observers with its enthusiasm for stablecoins during a key hearing earlier this month. Equally surprisingly, Fed Chairman Jerome Powells said this month that stablecoins can be a useful, effective, and consumer-friendly part of the financial system if properly regulated.

To keep innovation stable in the United States, policymakers and regulators must provide industry with clear safeguards that do not stifle innovation. Regulations should ensure stability and transparency, without limiting the growth potential of the sector through innovations such as decentralized reserves.

Policymakers should also take into account the negative externalities that stablecoins may have for countries that cannot compete with the United States. While stablecoins help citizens disempower autocratic and corrupt governments, they can also undermine the monetary controls of friendly countries with weak currencies.

If the United States deliberately or inadvertently pushes stablecoin issuers away, the offshore industry and foreign governments will gladly take market share.

Foreign issuers have already released stable coins in other currencies, including euros and Canadian dollars. Demand for USD denominated stablecoins will continue, but if unreasonable U.S. regulations push the industry overseas, the U.S. will have less leverage in setting requirements for USD reserves and transparency.

China, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden and others are taking a more active approach to the development and promotion of stablecoins than the United States by piloting stablecoins backed by their respective central banks, known as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). While it remains to be seen whether CBDCs will become popular among consumers, especially given privacy concerns, they could erode the stable dominance the United States currently enjoys.

Global currency competition is here and is intensifying rapidly. Nations that do not embrace it will be left behind. The United States is no exception.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/12/23/us-government-must-embrace-stablecoins-to-maintain-dollar-dominance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos