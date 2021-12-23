Key US Inflation Indicator Rises Biggest in Almost 40 Years | Business and Economy News





Personal consumption spending, a measure of inflation, rose 5.7% in November compared to the same period a year ago.

Get out your cassettes and your Sony player, because the economy of the United States is going through a period of the 80s.

Personal consumption spending, a measure of core inflation in the US economy, jumped 5.7% in November from the same period a year ago, the US Department of Commerce said Thursday. . This is the largest increase in PCE in almost 40 years.

Compared with the previous month, the PCE rose 0.6% in November after rising more sharply by 1.4% in October.

Stripped of volatile food and energy, the PCE core was up 4.7% in November from the same period a year ago.

PCE is a closely watched metric, as consumer spending is responsible for about two-thirds of the growth of the world’s largest economy. It is also the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.

Thursday’s data from Commerce indicated that higher prices could weigh on consumer spending. Americans reduced their purchases of goods and spent more on services last month, while inflation-adjusted personal disposable income fell 0.2% in November from the previous month.

And while an early October into the holiday shopping season may have contributed to less robust consumer spending in November compared to October, economists see price pressures playing a role.

Consumer spending rose 0.6 percent m / m last month, driven entirely by spending on services. But inflation continues to eat into consumers’ wallets as real spending has been disappointing after adjusting for higher prices, said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics.

The PCE data was expected to be dazzling after the US Department of Labor reported earlier this month that the Consumer Price Index climbed 6.8% in November, also the highest strong increase in almost 40 years.

For most of this year, the Federal Reserve has tolerated rising levels of inflation to prioritize getting Americans back to work.

But this year, price increases caused by grunts in the supply chain and shortages of raw materials and workers resulting from the pandemic disruptions have turned out to be more persistent than the Fed initially anticipated.

Additionally, while the labor market has yet to recoup all of the jobs lost in pandemic shutdowns last year, the unemployment rate is rapidly approaching its pre-pandemic level of 3.5%. The US economy currently has an almost record number of job openings. And American workers feel so confident about their job prospects that they say I quit in near record numbers.

Economists have wondered what lies behind the shortage of workers in the United States, but factors ranging from fear of contracting COVID-19 to baby boomers taking early retirement, and workers freeing their minds. business to start their own business are considered factors.

Faced with a labor market swamped with begging jobs and festive inflation as in 1982, the Fed this month signaled its intention to pivot monetary policy to begin to dampen price pressures.

At the end of its last policy meeting of the year, the Fed said it would speed up the unwinding of pandemic stimulus measures and released new projections calling for three interest rate hikes. next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/12/23/key-us-inflation-gauge-sees-sharpest-rise-in-nearly-40-years

