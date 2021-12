Entry restrictions tightened for travelers from Germany, the UK and other areas with the virus.

From today on 23 December, travelers from the UK and eight other countries classified by German authorities as virus-bearing regions will be subject to additional entry restrictions upon arrival in German territory.

There are certain categories of travelers who are exempted from transportation to and from countries where virus mutations are prevalent, such as the UK, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. It was allowed to break out of the ban and enter German territory.

This includes German citizens and persons with existing and existing residence rights in Germany and their spouses, domestic partners and minor children and other special cases.

According to the German Foreign Ministry, in addition to having to show proof that they are eligible to enter Germany, these people are now required to present a negative result of a COVID-19 test before arriving in Germany.

From 23 December 2021, children aged 6 and over must carry a COVID-19 certificate when entering Germany. People aged 6 and over must have a test certificate, recovery certificate or vaccination certificate when entering Germany, the Ministry of Education explained.

It is also stated that the test result must be a COVID-19 test, either antigen or PCR, performed within the last 48 hours.

Air travelers transiting through Germany from one of the countries with the virus strain to their destination country also need a negative COVID-19 test result.

A test certificate, recovery certificate or vaccination certificate must be presented to the carrier for review prior to travel. Submissions can be made during transit only in cross-border rail traffic or cross-border short-distance sea transport. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explains that certificates must also be presented to the German border authorities upon request.

Upon arrival in Germany, travelers from areas affected by the virus must self-isolate for two weeks, this period cannot be shortened.

Germany added the UK to its list of regions affected by the virus on December 20, and has since banned travel from the UK except for the categories mentioned above. Other EU countries have also banned travel from former EU member states to prevent further spread of the Omicron virus strain. France has banned all unnecessary travel from the UK from 18 December.

According to data from the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), as of December 20, there were 4,691 cases of omicron in EU/EEA member countries, with Norway having the highest number of cases with 2,060, followed by Denmark with 726. 347 France.

Editor’s Choice:

>> Germany and Portugal introduce stricter COVID-19 rules amid rising Omicron-positive cases.

>> Germany adds France, ​​Denmark, Norway, Lebanon and Andorra to its high-risk list and removes six others

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/germany-further-tightens-entry-restrictions-for-travellers-from-uk-other-virus-variant-areas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos