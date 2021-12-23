US bans imports from China’s Xinjiang region, citing forced Uyghur labor





Chinese and American flags fly in front of an American company building in Beijing, China on January 21, 2021.

Tingshue Wang | Reuters

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill to crack down on human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region.

The law prohibits imports from Xinjiang and imposes penalties on those responsible for forced labor in the region. The move marks Washington’s latest effort to curb harsh treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China.

Highlighting broad support for tackling human rights violations in the region, the Senate unanimously passed the bill this month following an overwhelming bipartisan vote in the House.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. Beijing has denied mistreating religious and ethnic minorities in the region.

The Biden administration has previously called the abuses against Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities in the region “widespread state-sponsored forced labor” and “mass detention.”

The Biden administration has previously warned companies with supply and investment ties to Xinjiang that they could face legal consequences. He cited growing evidence of genocide and other human rights violations in the northwest region of the country.

In July, the Departments of State, Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security and Labor, as well as the Office of the US Trade Representative, issued a warning to companies linked even “indirectly” to the Chinese government in Xinjiang.

Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory’s sharper line states that “companies and individuals who do not exit Xinjiang-related supply chains, businesses and / or investments may be at high risk of violating US law.” .

Earlier this month, US chipmaker Intel sent a letter to its suppliers saying it had been required to “ensure its supply chain does not use labor or does not source any goods or services from the Xinjiang region. “

The letter sparked a backlash in China, where Intel employs around 10,000 people.

Intel on Thursday apologized in a new statement written in Chinese, saying the decision to avoid supplies from Xinjiang was necessary to comply with US law, not a statement of its human rights position. .

“We apologize for the problems caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners and the public. Intel is committed to becoming a trusted technology partner and accelerating joint development with China,” the company wrote.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to comment directly on Intel’s apology, but said “American companies should never feel the need to apologize for standing up for human rights. fundamental or have opposed repression “.

“We call on all industries to ensure that they do not source products involving forced labor, including forced labor from Xinjiang,” she added.

Last week, the Commerce Department imposed trade restrictions on 30 Chinese research institutes. The Treasury Department announced sanctions against eight Chinese technology entities for human rights violations.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, dismissed the US claims as “completely unfounded.”

“The United States has found excuses to suppress and contain certain foreign companies and research institutes by enforcing measures such as export controls,” Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said in a statement provided to CNBC. .

Earlier this month, the White House announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, citing “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights violations.” .

Governments, civil society groups and United Nations officials have already expressed concern over Beijing’s harsh measures to crack down on those who criticize the Chinese Communist Party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/23/us-bans-imports-from-chinas-xinjiang-region-citing-uyghur-forced-labor.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos